Unmanned Sea Systems Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.84 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Unmanned Sea Systems Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period.

Unmanned sea systems are crucial for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Naval forces worldwide are increasingly focussing on developing and procuring these systems. Unmanned sea systems also offer commercial applications like hydrology research, scientific exploration, and even emergency fire control.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.01 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.84 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.78% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Commercial applications. Investments in emerging technologies.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market?

The unmanned sea systems market is highly fragmented. Many start-ups and local players are catering to the unmanned surface and underwater system requirements of civilian and military applications. Major international shipbuilding and technology companies have been investing in acquiring stakes in UUV/USV manufacturers to enter the market.

The significant players in the global unmanned sea systems market in 2023 are,

thyssenkrupp AG

BAE Systems PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA​

Saab AB

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maritime Robotics AS

The Boeing Company

Groupe Gorge SA

Elbit Systems Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market Report :

Autonomous Vehicles to Witness Highest Market Share

Companies are investing more in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to make unmanned sea systems autonomous.

Countries like China, the United States, France, Germany, and the Netherlands are rapidly expanding their fleet of autonomous surface and underwater vehicles in their military.

Highest Demand Expected from Asia-Pacific

Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing more in unmanned sea systems. Navies in the region are developing and procuring advanced systems for security and defense.

Commercial operators are planning to deploy remotely operated and autonomous vehicles for surveying and sea-bed mapping purposes.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market?

In August 2022, the United States Navy announced its plans to develop and procure large unmanned surface vehicles (LUSVs), medium unmanned surface vehicles (MUSVs), and extra-large unmanned undersea vehicles (XLUUVs). The Navy’s proposed FY2023 budget requested USD 549.3 million in R&D to design, develop, and build these vehicles.

In July 2022, Oceaneering International Ltd’s Subsea Robotics segment was awarded a multi-year service contract supporting Petrobras projects off the coast of Brazil.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market Based on Type, Capability, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)





By Capability (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Remotely Operated Vehicle Autonomous Vehicle





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom France Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Qatar



