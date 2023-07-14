New to The Street Announces its Five Corporate Guests TV Interviews Airings, Newsmax, Episodes 489, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET and FOX Business Network, Episode 490, Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business show New to The Street announces its corporate interviews for two episodes, 489 and 490, that will air on Newsmax and FOX Business Network.



Newsmax airs Episode 489 Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and FOX Business Network airs Episode 490 Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Five (5) Corporate Guests:

1). Low-Speed Electric Vehicles – AYRO, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) interview with Kyle Mazanti, Vice-president of Business Development

2). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE) interview with Masa Higashida, Chairman, CEO, and President .

3). Plastic Waste Conversion - Clean Vision Corp.'s (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO .

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brain Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Kyle Mazanti, Vice-President of Business Development at AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO), is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. AYRO designs and produces low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV). The Company is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), creating vehicles with the lowest possible carbon footprints. The AYRO Vanish utility vehicle is a lightweight product for moving cargo and supplies on resorts, campuses, and other last-mile applications. Kyle tells viewers that Vanish is a high-quality, dependable LSEV with a maximum speed of 25 MPH. Currently, the LSEV market is around $10B, with the expectation of $15B in the next four years. AYRO has positioned itself to grow its share of the LSEV marketplace as more industries seek electrification mobility solutions. AYRO expects to deliver its first batch of the Vanish model to a customer in August 2023. The Company continues to work on developing the AYRO People Mover and Golf Carts lines with the expectation of launching them in the future. The Company is opening a direct-to-consumer design center showroom in Sarasota, Florida, where customers can order vehicles. Anyone interested can pre-order a Vanish LSEV online at https://build.ayro.com/vanish-pre-order . AYRO continues to grow its LSEV vehicle lines as the world seeks more sustainable transportation options. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit AYRO, Inc . - https://www.ayro.com/. The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 489, July 15, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on FOX Business Network, episode 490, July 17, 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is with Masa Higashida , Chairman, CEO, and President of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE) ("NuZee Coffee"). The Company's coffee and co-packing technologies offer small to large corporations end-to-end sustainable solutions. Masa's appearance on the show coincides with the Company's third-anniversary trading on the Nasdaq Exchange. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 in 2020, management could not "Ring" the trading bell, but they did the ceremony now. NuZee sells its sustainable coffee products and packaging solutions directly or through co-branding arrangements. With manufacturing operations in San Diego, CA, and South Korea, NuZee produces and sells its "Pour Over" or "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee . A cup of coffee uses less water and coffee, and the brew bag is environmentally friendly. The product can be easily portable for travel, offices, and other events. Masa explains to viewers the Company focuses all current and future product offerings in an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) mindset. Also, NUZE just entered a business relationship with Stone Brewing , a large US beer Company in the US. NUZE expects to create a coffee brand for Stone Brewing, and they are exploring other branding opportunities with them. NuZee is actively expanding operations domestically and internationally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 489, July 15, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on FOX Business Network, episode 490, July 17, 10:30 PM PT.

Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV), is talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite s tudio about the Company's plastic conversion and clean fuel production businesses. Management actively seeks to acquire companies and technologies that positively impact the worldwide "GREEN" economy. Dan discusses CLNV's recently published shareholder letter highlighting the first half of 2023 and past operational successes. The Company has a plastic waste conversion operation in Morocco and development projects in India and US – West Virginia and Arizona. The fully functional facility in Morocco is converting 20 tons of plastic waste per day into a low-sulfur fuel, with the expectation of increasing to 120-130 tons per day before the end of 2023. Dan explains that growing operations requires local jurisdiction cooperation and a strong workforce. CLNV has great relationships and wants to increase plastic feedstock sources and off-take agreements in selling the produced fuel. The Company is mindful of shareholder dilution issues and looks to fund operations and growth through non-dilutive project funding agreements. The Company and its global workforce want to minimize and solve plastic waste problems globally to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate positive returns for its shareholders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp . - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 489, July 15, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on FOX Business Network, episode 490, July 17, 10:30 PM PT.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brain Rivera talks about the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about the Company's team of employees. These people are important to the Company's success, and sustaining their employees' efforts is essential to SGTM's sustainable product. Brian welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 489, July 15, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on FOX Business Network, episode 490, July 17, 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talk about summertime travel - protections and dangers. Ana told viewers she booked a trip, and the provider wanted her passport information to secure the reservation. Alain recommends not sending your private information, like passport and drives license, over open-source text messaging apps and email accounts. These platforms' data mine your information, and these platforms get hacked, and that information falls into unscrupulous hands. If you receive an email or text message from a travel-related service provider asking for information, and you are unsure, call them first to see if they sent that request for information. Hackers create false email and text accounts to steal your data. Send your information through the most secure method or become a Sekur.com subscriber. SekurMail , with SekurSend/SekurReply options, protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur, a closed-loop encrypted military platform, operates on its wholly owned servers in Switzerland and offers a security solution unavailable on those free, open-source Big Tech platforms. The SekurVPN is another layer of encryption that protects its subscribers' IP addresses and website traffic information. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can greatly minimize a possible cyber breach. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, never asks for a phone number, and never tracks web activities. All individual and business Sekur services help end-users with secure and private e-communication platforms. Alan and Ana, in forthcoming segments during these summer months, will provide more tips and safety ideas to help eliminate a potential hack during summer travel times. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 489, July 15, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and on FOX Business Network, episode 490, July 17, 10:30 PM PT.

AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) designs and produces zero-emission vehicles and systems that redefine sustainability. The Company aims to craft solutions that leave minimal impact on carbon emissions and the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, AYRO applies engineering and artistry to every element of its product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap - https://www.ayro.com/ .

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging - https://mynuzee.com/ .

Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company's Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

