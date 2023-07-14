Endodontic Files Market to Reach $0.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Endodontic Files Market By Product (Nickel–titanium Endodontic File, and Stainless Steel Endodontic File), By Type Manual and Rotary), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” According to the report, the global endodontic files industry generated $0.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $0.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in root canal procedures, rise in demand for endodontic rotary files and advancements in endodontic files such as introduction of newer NiTi files better than hand files drive the growth of the global endodontic files market. However, the shortage of skilled endodontic specialists is hampering the endodontic files market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets including increase in awareness about the importance of oral health and rise in prevalence of oral diseases are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the endodontic files market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $0.5 billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 231 Segments covered Product, Type, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in incidences of dental and oral diseases Increase in geriatric population High adoption of non-disposable endodontic files Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraint Shortage of skilled endodontic specialists

Covid-19 Scenario

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global endodontic files market, owing to decrease in demand for endodontic files and cancellation or postponement of non-emergency medical procedures due the lockdown.

In addition, during the early stages of the pandemic, many dental clinics and practices worldwide were temporarily closed or restricted to providing emergency services only. This led to a significant reduction in routine dental procedures which negatively impacted the market growth.

However, the market is recovering after the pandemic, and showing stable growth in the post-pandemic, owing to increase in the number of dental diseases, rise in number of root canal procedures, and an increase in awareness about oral health.

The stainless-steel endodontic file segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the stainless-steel endodontic file segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global endodontic files market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of stainless-steel-based endodontic files as they have higher fracture resistance and less prone to breakage during the root canal procedure. However, the nickel–titanium endodontic file segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in demand for nickel–titanium endodontic file as they offer several advantages such as increased flexibility and resistance to torsional stress support the segment growth.

The manual segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the manual segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global endodontic files market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of manual files as they have lower risk of file separation and instrument fracture compared to rotary systems. However, the rotary segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for the rotary files due to their advanced features such as reciprocating motion, enabling efficient and rapid canal preparation.

The dental clinics to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global endodontic files market revenue. The same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the increase in the number of patient visits to dental clinics, increased number of dental procedures in dental clinics and high demand of endodontic files from dental clinics.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global endodontic files market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, availability of advanced endodontic files and rise in dental expenditures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a surge in need of dental procedures, rise in number of root canal procedures, and increase in awareness regarding oral health.

Leading Market Players: -

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

MANI, INC.

Brasseler USA

Planmeca Oy

Coltene

EdgeEndo

META-BIOMED CO., LTD.

DiaDent Group International

FKG Dentaire Srl

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global endodontic files market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

