Barbeque Grill Market to Reach $9.35Bn by 2028 at 6.7% CAGR with Electric Barbeque Grill Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Barbeque Grill Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Fuel Type, Distribution Channel and Geography”, the barbeque grill market is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2022 to $9.35 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Barbeque Grill Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 6.34 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 9.35 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 138 No. of Tables 60 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Fuel Type, and Distribution Channel





Global Barbeque Grill Market: Competitive Landscape

Broilmaster; Char-broil LLC; Dean Forge Ltd.; Fire Magic; Landmann; Shutter home and hearth; The Coleman Company, Inc.; Traeger Pellet Grills LLC; Transform SR Brands LLC; and Weber-Stephen Products LLC (HK) Ltd are among the players operating in the barbeque grill market. These players are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide. The widespread presence of these companies in the world helps them serve a large range of customers, subsequently allowing them to increase their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios, further surging the barbeque grill market growth.





Increasing Use of Electric Barbeque Grill to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities to Global Barbeque Grill Market Players:

Consumers are seeking out lightweight alternatives to various cooking appliances. Electric barbeque grills are more convenient to use as consistent addition of fuel, such as charcoal, wood, and gas, are not required. Electric barbeque grills use electricity to provide constant heat to the food. Flames are not involved in this process, which makes this product clean. Moreover, electric barbeque grills are portable, incur no installation cost, and are available in small sizes, making them easy to carry. This prompts consumers to use them for indoor and outdoor cooking activities. The adoption of electric barbeque grills witnessed a surge due to the rising preference of consumers for grilling meals at home. Hence, the increasing use of electric barbeque grills for indoor and outdoor cooking is anticipated to create an opportunity for the barbeque grill market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Barbeque Grill Market:

The COVID-19 crisis adversely impacted the global economy and slowed the growth of various industries. The shutdown of multiple manufacturing plants and factories in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa hampered the global supply chain, manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Moreover, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America negatively affected business collaborations and partnership opportunities. The COVID-19 crisis directly affected production and demand, which led to supply chain and market disruption and subsequently impacted the financial status and global economy. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of outdoor cooking increased, which boosted the barbeque grill market growth.





Barbeque Grill Market: Segmental Overview

Based on fuel type , the barbeque grill market is categorized into gas, charcoal, electric, and wood. The gas segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Grilling has become a trending outdoor activity among users, and the growing popularity of outdoor cooking on weekends and during holiday seasons is propelling the demand for gas barbeque grills. Due to the easy accessibility of gas fuel for barbeque grill, the demand for barbeque grills operating on gas is on a rise.

Based on distribution channel , the barbeque grill market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge retail establishments offering an extensive range of products such as groceries, personal care, kitchen equipment, and household products..









