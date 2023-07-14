Matcha Marvel: Matcha Tea Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.93 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Matcha Tea market , increasing popularity of matcha lattes and matcha-infused desserts, growing demand for ceremonial-grade matcha, emergence of innovative matcha flavors and blends, expansion of matcha product offerings beyond traditional tea formats, rising interest in matcha as a natural energy booster, adoption of matcha in skincare and beauty products, growing use of matcha in functional beverages and health supplements, rising demand for high-quality and sustainably sourced matcha, integration of matcha into wellness and self-care routines, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Matcha Tea Market"

Pages - 257

Tables - 141

Figures - 78

Matcha is a powdered green tea that is made from specially grown and processed leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaves are shade-grown for several weeks before harvest, which increases their concentration of chlorophyll, amino acids, and caffeine. The leaves are then steamed and ground into a fine powder. Matcha is typically whisked with hot water to make a frothy beverage. It has a distinct umami flavor and is often described as having a smooth, creamy texture.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/matcha-tea-market

Prominent Players in Matcha Tea Market

AOI Tea Company

Aiya – The Tea

ITO EN, LTD.

Kissa Tea

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Nestlé

Numi Organic Tea

Republic of Tea, Inc.

Tenzotea.Co

Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

The Republic of Tea, Inc.

Typhoo Tea

Vivid Vitality

Green Foods Corporation

Hain Celestial

Ippodo Tea Co., Ltd.

Marukyu Koyamaen

Mizuba Tea Co.

Starbucks Corporation

Premium Grade Matcha Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Premium grade matcha dominates the global online market as it strikes a balance between quality and affordability. It offers a good flavor profile and vibrant green color, making it suitable for both traditional tea preparation and culinary uses. This grade often caters to a broader consumer base, including those seeking a high-quality matcha experience without the price premium associated with ceremonial grade.

Beverages is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, beverages is the leading segment due to their unique flavor profile, vibrant green color, and perceived health benefits. The increasing interest in functional and healthier beverage options, as well as the growing popularity of matcha in cafes and specialty tea shops, can drive sales in this segment.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/matcha-tea-market

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Cultural Significance

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on cultural significance. Japan has been a significant player in the matcha tea market as matcha has been deeply ingrained in Japanese tea culture for centuries. Japan is known for producing high-quality matcha and has a long-standing tradition of tea ceremonies centered around matcha consumption. Japanese matcha is highly regarded for its vibrant green color, umami flavor, and ceremonial-grade offerings.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Matcha Tea market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Matcha Tea.

Key Developments in Matcha Tea Market

In January 2023, Starbucks Corporation acquired Teavana, a leading retailer of tea products in the United States. The acquisition gave Starbucks access to Teavana's extensive matcha tea portfolio and its network of retail stores.

In April 2023, Nestlé acquired Blue Bottle Coffee, a San Francisco-based coffee company that also sells matcha tea products. The acquisition gave Nestlé access to Blue Bottle's premium matcha tea products and its growing customer base.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/matcha-tea-market

Key Questions Answered in Matcha Tea Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Astaxanthin Market

Global Wood Preservatives Market

U.S. Cannabinoids Market

Global Aquaponics Market

Global Cherry Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com