Food Safety Testing Kits Market to Reach $34.14Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.4% CAGR with Pathogens Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “ Food Safety Testing Kits Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Contaminant, Food Type, Technology, and Geography,” the food safety testing kits market is predicted to reach $34.14Bn by 2028 from $22.24Bn in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029783/







North America held the largest share of the food safety testing kits market in 2021. The market growth in the region is attributed to stringent regulations imposed on food safety, the increasing number of product recalls, and the rising cases of foodborne diseases. In addition, the region is a major hub for the food processing industry. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 99,451 domestic food facilities were registered in the US, as of September 2022. Such vast presence of the food & beverages sector is triggering the demand for food safety testing kits in North America.





Widespread Occurrence of Foodborne Illnesses Drives Global Food Safety Testing Kits Market Growth:

Foodborne illnesses are toxic or infectious conditions caused by chemical substances, parasites, and viruses entering the body through contaminated water or food. Foodborne pathogens can cause debilitating infections such as meningitis or severe diarrhea, while the exposure to chemical contaminants through ingestible may trigger chronic diseases such as cancer or acute illnesses such as poisoning. Foodborne diseases may lead to death or long-lasting disability. Examples of unsafe food include raw shellfish containing marine biotoxins, vegetables and fruits contaminated with feces, and uncooked foods of animal origin. E. coli, Campylobacter spp., and Salmonella spp. are among the most common foodborne pathogens that affect millions of people worldwide every year. Symptoms of these infections include diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, headache, and fever. Moreover, listeriosis, an infection caused by bacteria belonging to the genus Listeria, may lead to the death of newborn babies or miscarriages in pregnant women. Although this infection is not a common one, it is one of the most serious and fatal foodborne diseases. Cholera, caused by Vibrio cholerae, infects people through contaminated food or water. Symptoms may include severe dehydration, profuse watery diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, and serious cases may result in death. The transmission mainly occurs through seafood, millet gruel, vegetables, and rice.





Global Food Safety Testing Kits Market: Segmental Overview

Based on contaminant, the food safety testing kits market is segmented into pathogens, pesticides, toxins GMOs, and others. The pathogens segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the GMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the food safety testing kits market is bifurcated into traditional and rapid. The rapid segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high sales of rapid food safety testing kits is due to low costs, better and faster results, and real-time functionality. Rapid testing is expected to become an integral part of quality control/quality assurance programs in the food industry and regulatory applications across the world.

Based on food type, the food safety testing kits market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products; dairy products; cereals and grains; processed food; fruits and vegetables; and others. The meat, poultry, and seafood segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ELISA and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are the commonly used techniques in food testing. Testing helps minimize the risk of food fraud and ensures appropriate product labeling.





Purchase Premium Copy of Food Safety Testing Kits Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029783/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Food Safety Testing Kits Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The shutdown of various food manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has adversely affected global supply chains, manufacturing capabilities, delivery schedules, and sales, subsequently impacting the financial status of firms and the global economy. Food & beverages is one of the major industries that suffered serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks and production plant shutdowns. However, the manufacturing soon picked pace amid the pandemic recovery period, with a resultant surge in demand for food safety testing kits.





Global Food Safety Testing Kits Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV SÜD, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., TÜV NORD GROUP, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, NEOGEN Corporation, and AsureQuality are a few of the key players operating in the food safety testing kits market. These companies have a widespread presence across the world, which allows them to serve a large number of customers.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Food Safety Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Food Pathogen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Food Shelf Life Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/food-safety-testing-kits-market

