14 July 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

DRIS Issue Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the interim dividend announced on 13 June 2023 (the “Interim Dividend”) has been set at 49.29p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 7 July 2023.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Interim Dividend and the DRIS can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The interim dividend payment date is 28 July 2023 and the date for admission and dealing of the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the DRIS dividend alternative is expected to be on or around 4 August 2023.

