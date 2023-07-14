IX Swap Launches Highly Anticipated Launchpad

Singapore, Singapore , July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







IX Swap, a groundbreaking decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eagerly awaited launchpad. After two years of perseverance, navigating the treacherous waters of the ICO boom, NFT craze, and crypto meltdown, IX Swap has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry. Its vision “to bridge the gap between DeFi, and TradFi,” after 2 years in the making, is now coming into fruition with the release of the launchpad.

Since its inception two years ago, IX Swap has been committed to revolutionizing the DeFi landscape with a first-of-its-kind regulatory platform to provide liquidity and yield farming for tokenized real-world assets (RWA).

The launchpad, which went live on July 11, 2023, marks a significant milestone for IX Swap and the DeFi ecosystem. Dubbed the next-gen crowdfunding platform, IX Swap’s launchpad allows emerging startups the opportunity to decentralize access to their capital by converting real-world assets as digital tokens on blockchain, allowing global access 24/7 into your tokenized deal.

Through blockchain technology the launchpad allows retail users to access and invest in previously inaccessible private markets. The vision was to truly gap the bridge between decentralized finance and traditional finance. With IX Swap’s launchpad, retail users can invest in your tokenized RWA, without any minimum spend.

Coupled with the issuance of the SCB Bahamas, the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) license, in essence provides a regulatory-compliant launchpad for retail investors.

This milestone achievement showcases IX Swap's commitment to regulatory compliance and positions the company as a trusted player in the DeFi space. The Bahamas DARE license enables IX Swap to operate within a well-defined regulatory framework for investors and issuers alike.

"We are ecstatic to unveil the IX Swap launchpad and celebrate our remarkable journey in the decentralized finance space," said Aaron Ong, Co-Founder of IX Swap. "Surviving the ICO boom, NFT craze, and crypto meltdown was no easy feat, but it has made us stronger and more determined than ever. The acquisition of the Bahamas DARE license further reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable and compliant ecosystem."

To learn more about IX Swap and its upcoming launchpad, visit www.ixswap.io. Join the IX Swap community and be part of the next chapter in the evolution of decentralized finance.

About IX Swap

IX Swap operates the first decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks, providing liquidity pools and automated market makers for these assets. IX Swap’s platform facilitates the creation and trading of security tokens, tokenized securities, crypto, fractionalized NFTs, and other digital assets through licensed custodians and brokers. To learn more about IX Swap, please contact the team here.

Website | Telegram ann| Telegram | Twitter | Linkedin | Medium

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



