New Fisher House Dedicated at the Columbia Missouri Veterans Affairs Health Care System

Columbia, MO, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital dedicated its new Fisher House today, July 14, during a ceremony presided over by Christopher Saslo, DNS, ARNP-BC, FAAN, Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer for the Veterans Health Administration; David A. Coker, President and CEO of Fisher House Foundation; and Chris Myhaver, MHA, FACHE, Medical Center Director of Truman VA.

The Mid-Missouri Fisher House will provide a no-cost home away from home option for the families and caregivers of hospitalized Veterans receiving treatment at the Columbia VA medical center. As a result, the facility will save Veteran families more than half a million dollars each year. This is the third VA Fisher House in Missouri, joining one in St. Louis and another in Kansas City.

“We are so proud of our new facility and truly thank Fisher House Foundation for providing the families of our Veterans with the best home away from home lodging that anyone could hope to have,” Myhaver said. “The Mid-Missouri Fisher House is a beautiful addition to our Columbia campus and an extension of the love and support we provide each day.”

Mid-Missouri is the 95th Fisher House in operation as Fisher House Foundation continues on its “Road to 100” Fisher Houses. The network of houses, located across the country, as well as in Germany and the United Kingdom, will number 100 by the end of 2024.

“We are proud to dedicate the Mid-Missouri Fisher House, the third in the state,” Coker said. “Thanks to the support of this community, Veterans throughout this region and beyond will be able to have their families by their side while they receive medical care."

The Mid-Missouri Fisher House has 16 mobility-accessible suites; a spacious kitchen; large communal living, dining, and family rooms; a laundry room; and a shared patio. The home was gifted to VA once construction was completed as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veteran families: Veterans United Foundation, United Rentals, Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Greater Kansas City Friends of Fisher House, Vehicles for Veterans, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 95 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical facility they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital

As an academic health center, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital is committed to excellent patient care, education, and research. Truman VA offers a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient health services to Veterans from 43 counties in Missouri, as well as Pike County, Illinois. Approximately 40,000 Veterans receive health care at Truman VA each year from comprehensive services that include primary care, medical and surgical specialties, behavioral health, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy services and more. As a referral center, Truman VA also provides cardiovascular care to include open heart surgery. Additionally, Truman VA outpatient clinic appointments exceed 400,000 visits annually. For more information, visit https://www.columbiamo.va.gov/.

