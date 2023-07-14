SBA Announces Two $150,000 Grants to Fund Women’s Business Centers in Oregon and Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of $300,000 for two grant opportunities for established and aspiring Women’s Business Center (WBC) host organizations to provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs in Oregon and Washington, D.C. Each location will be awarded one grant of up to $150,000.

The recipients must be private, nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurial development services to women, specifically women in areas that have been socially and economically disadvantaged outside the geographical areas of existing WBCs in Oregon and Washington, D.C.

“One of our main goals here at the SBA is to meet women entrepreneurs where they are and provide them the assistance they need, and the WBC network is one of the main ways that we do this,” said Donald Smith, Acting Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership. “Every new WBC represents countless new women small business owners getting access to critical guidance to help their small businesses develop and grow.”

There will be a virtual WBC Applicant Workshop to provide more information to organizations interested in the opportunity in Oregon on July 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The Eventbrite registration is www.eventbrite.com/e/wbc-grant-program-applicant-workshop-oregon-tickets-673391982547.

Similarly, there will be a virtual WBC Applicant Workshop for organizations interested in the Washington, D.C. opportunity on July 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET): www.eventbrite.com/e/wbc-grant-program-applicant-workshop-dc-tickets-675509887257.

How to Apply

This funding opportunity aims to provide grant dollars for two private, nonprofit organizations to host a community-based WBC in Oregon and the District of Columbia. The successful applicants will receive a renewable grant award of $150,000 annually.

Eligible applicants must have 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the specified areas.

The application acceptance period for this grant opportunity is open through Thursday, August 24, 2023. Proposals responding to this program must be posted to www.grants.gov Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. No other methods of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the stipulated deadline will be rejected without being evaluated.

Interested applicants may direct questions about the WBC funding opportunity to Acting Assistant Administrator Donald Smith at owbo@sba.gov. For issues with grants.gov, please visit www.grants.gov/web/grants/support, call the grants.gov Support Line at 1-800-518-4726, or email support@grants.gov.

###

About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO)

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.