Hexagon Purus ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

(Oslo, 14 July 2023) Reference is made to the stock exchange release published by Hexagon Composites ASA at 18:15 CEST on 29 June 2023 regarding the distribution of shares in Hexagon Purus ASA as dividend-in-kind to its shareholders.

The notification of mandatory trade for primary insiders in Hexagon Purus is attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment