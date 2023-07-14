Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) Launched

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, opened trading for its native token $NUKEM. Trading commenced 12th July at 13:00 CET, and within the first 10 minutes, the volume surged above $500k on both the Ethereum and BNB smart chain.

The launch day resulted in an aggregated volume of $833k, attracting a total of 85 new token holders, and the price of $NUKEM experienced a surge of +50% from its floor price, which was set at $0.000192 after liquidity deployment. Participants of the liquidity deployment phase also received their $sNUKEM tokens, representing staked NUKEM, just before the start of trading.

Let's recall that in a unique "launch", the Nukem team raised 166k USDT from community supporters and an additional +200k USDT from the team. Team paired these funds with $NUKEM and deployed liquidity between June 20th and June 23rd. Liquidity deployment event resulted in the creation of a respectable liquidity pool on Uniswap - Ethereum (+$500k) and Pancakeswap - BNB chain (+$300k).

The launch of the NUKEM token and the distribution of sNUKEM to launch participants marked the completion of the first phase on Nukem Loans' roadmap. The team has already announced the next step on their roadmap, which is the launch of the Nukem Loans lending platform. This platform will leverage fee-sharing and the governance token sNUKEM, undoubtedly generating additional excitement and anticipation around this innovative lending protocol.

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

