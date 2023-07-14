Singing Machine Announces Financial Results for Full Fiscal Year Ended 2023

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (the “Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) -- the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products -- today released its results of operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Financial highlights were as follows:

  • Revenues for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 were $39.3 million, as compared to $47.5 million for the same period in the prior year. The 17.3% decrease was largely due to a comparatively slower holiday retail season in North America as inflation, higher interest rates and overall economic conditions led to slower retail sales;
  • Gross margins improved to 23.4% for fiscal 2023, as compared to 22.8% for the prior fiscal year. The improvement was largely the result of cost rationalizations and lower logistics costs post COVID. These improvements were partially offset by higher labor costs and fuel costs;
  • Operating expenses were $12.9 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $10.7 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 20.6%. Half of the $2.2 million increase represented expenses due to non-recurring transactions during the fiscal year, resulting in higher overall general and administrative expenses. The Company completed two capital raises and a successful uplisting to Nasdaq during fiscal 2023, resulting in approximately $1.1 million in one-time expenses. Excluding these items, operating expenses were $11.8 million, a 10.3% increase, as the Company added additional staffing resources to support new marketing and growth initiatives; and
  • The overall balance sheet improved significantly during the fiscal year 2023. Cash on hand improved to $2.8 million at March 31, 2023. The Company reduced its overall working capital investments by approximately $5.2 million during the year as the management team focused heavily on inventory management and building a more liquid short-term capital position.
  • The Company also heavily reduced its short-term liabilities. Current liabilities at March 31, 2023 decreased 49%, from $12.0 million at March 31, 2022 to $6.1 million at fiscal 2023 year-end. As a result, the Company had no short-term debt and 67% less trade payables at fiscal year-end.

“Fiscal 2023 includes a number of major milestones for our team and the Company,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine. “Our public offering and uplisting onto the Nasdaq in May 2022 was a major accomplishment, and it has enabled us to significantly upgrade our access to growth capital since. This flexibility has already proved very useful as we executed a cost-effective at-the-market offering that was concluded in May of 2023. This has enabled our team to begin investing in several promising growth initiatives for fiscal 2024 and beyond, which we look forward to sharing with stockholders over the coming months.”

“While we executed very well on virtually all fronts that were within our control, we were confronted by a backlog of inventory at the retail level during calendar 2022 caused by the supply chain bottleneck,” stated Atkinson. “This over-supply of inventory, together with lower overall economic demand during the holiday season, caused many of our retail customers to take a more conservative approach to stocking inventory last year. As these developments unfolded, we aggressively sought to control costs, invest carefully, and leverage our growth initiatives during the second half of the fiscal year as we began to turn our attention to the 2024 fiscal period.”

“As the premier in-home karaoke device manufacturer in North America, we are fortunate to hold a majority market share. However, there are additional areas of growth internationally, as well as new segments of the domestic karaoke industry that we are eager to penetrate. Please join us on our earnings call to hear more on what we feel are some exciting new opportunities for our Company,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. Singing Machine is also developing the world’s first fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31, 2023  March 31, 2022 
       
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash $2,894,574  $2,290,483 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $165,986 and $122,550, respectively  2,075,086   2,785,038 
Due from Crestmark Bank  -   100,822 
Accounts receivable related party - Stingray Group, Inc.  218,328   152,212 
Accounts receivable related party - Ault Alliance, Inc.  20,750   - 
Inventories, net  9,639,992   14,161,636 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  266,068   344,409 
Deferred financing costs  84,667   7,813 
Total Current Assets  15,199,465   19,842,413 
         
Property and equipment, net  633,207   565,094 
Deferred financing costs, net of current portion  130,528   - 
Deferred tax assets  -   892,559 
Operating Leases - right of use assets  561,185   1,279,347 
Other non-current assets  124,212   86,441 
Total Assets $16,648,597  $22,665,854 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable $1,769,348  $5,328,215 
Accrued expenses  2,265,424   1,732,355 
Due to related party - Starlight Consumer Electronics Co., Ltd.  -   14,400 
Due to related party - Starlight R&D, Ltd.  -   48,650 
Revolving lines of credit  -   2,500,000 
Refunds due to customers  583,323   97,968 
Reserve for sales returns  900,000   990,000 
Current portion of finance leases  18,162   7,605 
Current portion of installment notes  80,795   74,300 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  508,515   876,259 
Subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.  -   352,659 
Total Current Liabilities  6,125,567   12,022,411 
         
Finance leases, net of current portion  46,142   10,620 
Installment notes, net of current portion  57,855   138,649 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  87,988   457,750 
Total Liabilities  6,317,552   12,629,430 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,184,439 shares issued, 3,167,489 shares outstanding and 1,221,209 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  31,675   12,212 
Additional paid-in capital  29,822,205   24,902,694 
Subscriptions receivable  (5,891)  - 
Accumulated deficit  (19,516,944)  (14,878,482)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  10,331,045   10,036,424 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $16,648,597  $22,665,854 


See notes to the consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  March 31, 2023  March 31, 2022 
       
Net Sales $39,299,280  $47,512,161 
         
Cost of Goods Sold  30,090,686   36,697,383 
         
Gross Profit  9,208,594   10,814,778 
         
Operating Expenses        
Selling expenses  3,441,975   3,588,276 
General and administrative expenses  9,236,899   6,911,377 
Depreciation  228,004   245,890 
Total Operating Expenses  12,906,878   10,745,543 
         
(Loss) Income from Operations  (3,698,284)  69,235 
         
Other Income (Expense), net        
Gain from Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness  -   448,242 
Gain - related party  -   11,236 
Gain from Employee Retension Credit Program refund  704,297   - 
Gain from settlement of accounts payable  48,650   339,311 
Loss from extinguishment of debt  (183,333)  - 
Interest expense  (432,700)  (535,202)
Finance costs  (46,618)  (45,047)
Total Other Income (Expense), net  90,296   218,540 
         
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Provision)  (3,607,988)  287,775 
         
Income Tax (Provision)  (1,030,474)  (57,304)
         
Net (Loss) Income $(4,638,462) $230,471 
         
Net (Loss) Income per Common Share        
Basic $(1.65) $0.14 
Diluted $(1.65) $0.14 
         
Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares:        
Basic  2,811,872   1,614,506 
Diluted  2,811,872   1,623,397 


See notes to the consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  March 31, 2023  March 31, 2022 
       
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net (Loss) Income $(4,638,462) $230,471 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation  228,004   245,890 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  46,618   45,047 
Change in inventory reserve  535,553   (271,892)
Change in allowance for bad debts  43,436   (16,030)
Loss from disposal of property and equipment  2,565   4,394 
Stock based compensation  381,826   44,287 
Change in net deferred tax assets  892,559   (5,395)
Loss on debt extinguishment  183,333   - 
Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness  -   (448,242)
Gain - related party  -   (11,236)
Gain from extinguishment of accounts payable  (48,650)  (339,311)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  666,516   (558,127)
Due from banks  100,822   4,456,298 
Accounts receivable - related parties  (86,866)  (64,171)
Inventories  3,986,091   (8,399,489)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  78,341   (123,338)
Other non-current assets  (37,771)  60,732 
Accounts payable  (3,510,217)  3,217,659 
Accrued expenses  533,069   77,198 
Due to related parties  (63,050)  - 
Customer deposits  -   (139,064)
Refunds due to customers  485,355   (47,440)
Reserve for sales returns  (90,000)  30,000 
Operating lease liabilities, net of operating leases - right of use assets  (19,344)  (171)
Net cash used in operating activities  (330,272)  (2,011,930)
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment  (243,729)  (117,573)
Net cash used in investing activities  (243,729)  (117,573)
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from Issuance of stock - net of transaction expenses  3,362,750   9,000,579 
Proceeds from Issuance of stock - at the market offering  30,522   - 
Payment of redemption and retirement of treasury stock  -   (7,162,451)
Net (payment) proceeds from revolving lines of credit  (2,500,000)  2,435,085 
Payment of deferred financing charges  (254,000)  (37,501)
Payment of early termination fees on revolving lines of credit  (183,333)  - 
Payments on installment notes  (74,299)  (68,332)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  -   14,000 
Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants  168,334   - 
Proceeds from exercise of common warrants  989,651   - 
Payment on subordinated note payable  (352,659)  (150,000)
Payments on finance leases  (8,874)  (7,973)
Net cash provided by financing activities  1,178,092   4,023,407 
Net change in cash  604,091   1,893,904 
         
Cash at beginning of year  2,290,483   396,579 
Cash at end of period $2,894,574  $2,290,483 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest $481,425  $546,545 
Cash paid for income taxes - SMC (Comercial Offshore de Macau) Limitada $34,390  $- 
Equipment purchased under capital lease $54,953  $23,651 
Issuance of common stock and warrants for stock issuance expenses $243,901  $547,838 
Operating leases - right of use assets and lease liabilities at inception of lease $191,951  $16,364 


See notes to the consolidated financial statements

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
For the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

  Common Stock  Additional Paid in  Subscriptions  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Receivable  Deficit  Total 
Balance at March 31, 2021  1,301,358  $13,014  $20,150,715  $-  $(12,254,191) $7,909,538 
                         
Net Income  -   -   -   -   230,471   230,471 
Issuance of stock  550,000   5,500   4,944,500   -   -   4,950,000 
Issuance of pre-funded warrants  -   -   4,881,667   -   -   4,881,667 
Payment of stock issuance expenses  -   -   (831,088)  -   -   (831,088)
Issuance of stock for stock issuance expenses  19,047   190   (190)  -       - 
Redemption and retirement of treasury shares  (654,105)  (6,542)  (4,301,147)  -   (2,854,762)  (7,162,451)
Issuance of common stock - directors  575   6   4,994   -   -   5,000 
Issuance of common stock - non-employee  1,667   17   16,983   -   -   17,000 
Employee compensation-stock option  -   -   22,287   -   -   22,287 
Exercise of stock options  2,667   27   13,973   -   -   14,000 
                         
Balance at March 31, 2022  1,221,209   12,212   24,902,694   -   (14,878,482)  10,036,424 
                         
Net Loss  -   -   -   -   (4,638,462)  (4,638,462)
                         
Issuance of common stock  1,000,000   10,000   3,990,000   -   -   4,000,000 
Payment of stock issuance expenses  -   -   (637,250)  -   -   (637,250)
Issuance of common stock - at the market offering  14,230   143   36,270   (5,891)  -   30,522 
Exercise of pre-funded warrants  561,113   5,611   162,723   -   -   168,334 
Exercise of common stock warrants  353,445   3,534   986,117   -   -   989,651 
Issuance of common stock - directors  2,468   25   19,991   -   -   20,016 
Issuance of common stock - officers  3,335   33   31,216   -   -   31,249 
Issuance of common stock - non-employee  10,000   100   93,600   -   -   93,700 
Employee compensation-stock option  -   -   236,861   -   -   236,861 
Rounding of common stock issued due to reverse split  1,688   17   (17)  -   -   - 
                         
Balance at March 31, 2023  3,167,488  $31,675  $29,822,205  $(5,891) $(19,516,944) $10,331,045 


See notes to the consolidated financial statements.


