Cutera Stockholders: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cutera, Inc. ("Cutera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CUTR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights.

Cutera received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market on March 21, 2023, indicating that the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules due to its failure to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This news caused a sharp decline in Cutera's stock price during intraday trading on March 27, 2023. The failure to file the Form 10-K on time may suggest potential financial reporting issues, which could be a cause for concern for investors.

