CryptoChronic awarded CertiK Security Score placing it in the Top Percentile

Hong Kong, July 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching on Tuesday, the 18th of July 2023, and leveraging a private blockchain for the first free-to-earn model, CryptoChronic reinvents Pokémon as cannabis-themed digital pet collectibles that gamers breed, nurture, and battle in multiplayer Smoke-Offs. Their users benefit from consistent, highly competitive pricing and a depth of gameplay that adds and preserves value throughout a deflationary ecosystem.



Currently, CryptoChronic's CertiK Score stands at 68.78, subject to regular fluctuations based on social channel and GitHub activities. This places them solidly within the top 20 percentile, ranked at number 2009 among the tens of thousands of crypto projects scrutinized. Relative to other pre-launch indie GameFi projects, this score sets CryptoChronic atop the field. Among other achievements, the project received an impressive 91.93 in Code Security, which is obviously paramount, ranking them within the top 10%.



Renowned for its comprehensive and stringent auditing procedure and founded in 2018 by professors from Columbia and Yale, CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing best-in-class Formal Verification and AI technology to secure and monitor blockchains, smart contracts, and Web3 apps. A CertiK certification ensures that blockchain projects meet the highest standards of safety and trustworthiness by verifying their integrity, security, and dependability. The CryptoChronic team's resilience and dedication can be seen in this accomplishment.



Although more than satisfied with the result, the team at Chronic Games has reassured their growing community of their commitment to constant improvement and evolution. They pledge to continue addressing any issues promptly and implementing all necessary steps to make their ecosystem as safe and rewarding for everyone. The first tangible step in this direction will be to implement a bug bounty program shortly after the launch.



Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games, states that "for projects like ours, receiving a similar score and a CertiK certificate is a rare and significant achievement. It reaffirms our determination to provide our customers with a transparent and secure platform. We are confident in our project and our position in the market as a result of this recognition. In addition, this Audit Certificate demonstrates our continued commitment to promoting innovation, security, transparency, and the highest quality standards in everything we do."



CryptoChronic is leading the path towards a new era of gaming, with the ability to reshape the perspective on digital asset ownership and game development. It invites gamers, digital collectors, crypto enthusiasts, and disruptors alike to participate in the launch and join in on the journey to set the bar higher, raising the standard of NFT-based gaming everywhere.

https://www.cryptochronic.com/

