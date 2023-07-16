Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of AJX, AEL, DEN, and FREQ

NEW YORK, July 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Great Ajax Corporation (NYSE: AJX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AJX to Ellington Financial Inc. for 0.5308 shares of Ellington Financial Inc. common stock for each share of AJX common stock owned.

If you are an AJX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with AEL’s acceptance of a takeover bid by Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. for $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share for each share of AEL common stock owned.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DEN to Exxon Mobil Corporation for 0.84 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation common stock for each share of DEN common stock owned.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FREQ and Korro Bio, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Korro Bio, Inc. stockholders will receive common stock of FREQ pursuant to a formula set forth in the merger agreement and FREQ stockholders will receive a contingent value right for each share of FREQ owned. Following the merger, pre-merger FREQ stockholders are expected to own approximately 8% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

