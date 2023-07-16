Flash News - OKX Wallet Partners with PulseChain

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 16, 2023.



OKX is proud to announce that OKX Wallet, the versatile crypto wallet designed for multiple platforms, has entered a strategic partnership with PulseChain. OKX Wallet has now successfully integrated the PulseChain blockchain, allowing users to transfer crypto assets and complete on-chain transactions directly through the OKX Wallet.

PulseChain is a public blockchain that offers fast and cost-effective transactions. It was created as a hard fork of Ethereum, preserving the complete history of Ethereum's blockchain, including transactions, user accounts and smart contracts.

PulseChain's faster block time of 10 seconds and its native token PLS, used for validators activation and transaction payments, provide an enhanced environment for OKX Wallet users.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

