Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for Katana Inu (KATA) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is preparing to deploy a Lending Market for Katana Inu coin.



Katana Inu is a crypto-based (NFT) PC game with high-quality graphics and limited NFTs. It is a third-person game that focuses on fast-paced sword and spell fighting. With 22,300 holders on the BNB smart chain, KATA currently has a market cap of $2.4 million, along with $0.63 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market capitalization ratio of 0.262.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, expressed confidence in Katana Inu's potential to utilize all the features offered by Nukem Loans to expand their project. "With 22,300 token holders and $2.4 million collateral value, borrowers will be competing for $0.31 million worth of loans, while lenders can expect very lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for KATA," stated DeFiKash.

"Katana Inu offers a spectacular NFT-based game, and I really can't see why this project is not valued higher. It does not apply any transactional taxes to each buy, sell, or transfer, making it easy for us to deploy a lending market on our platform. We are confident that the FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY that Nukem Loans offers to any project with a significant market presence on our platform will add enormous value and utility to KATA coin and its community," explained community manager Coinsigliere.

"Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL KATA coin and refrain from selling by allowing them to take loans against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, providing more upside potential to the price action. Users can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans. This level of utility attracts more token holders and leads to market cap growth," added Coinsigliere.

About Nukem Loans

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

Media Enquiries

Mr S. Khan

info@apitrage.com