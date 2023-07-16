Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for Capo (CAPO) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is preparing to deploy a Lending Market for Capo coin.



Capo token is dedicated to the biggest counter trading Twitter account, Il Capo Of Crypto. With 12,900 holders on the BNB smart chain, Capo currently has a market cap of $1.7 million, along with $0.45 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market capitalization ratio of 0.2647.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, expressed confidence in Capo's potential to leverage all the features offered by Nukem Loans to expand their project. "With 12,900 token holders and $1.7 million collateral value, borrowers will be competing for $0.225 million worth of loans, while lenders can expect very lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for Capo," stated DeFiKash.

"Capo is one of those projects that you must know if you are a true crypto enthusiast. With Capo coin, we have a clear advantage since there are no transactional taxes applied to each buy, sell, or transfer. We are confident that the FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY that Nukem Loans offers to any project with a significant market presence on our platform will add enormous value and utility to Capo coin and its community," explained community manager Coinsigliere.

"Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL Capo coin and refrain from selling by allowing them to take loans against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, giving more upside potential to the price action. Users can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans. This level of utility attracts more token holders and leads to market cap growth," added Coinsigliere.

About Nukem Loans

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

Media Enquiries

Mr S. Khan

info@apitrage.com