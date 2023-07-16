Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for Volt Inu (VOLT) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is preparing to deploy a Lending Market for Volt coin.



Volt's innovative ecosystem offers various features, including the VoltiChange DEX, a P2E game, an NFT collection, and a unique airdrop dApp. With 4,800 holders on the BNB smart chain, Volt currently boasts a market cap of $19.5 million, with $1 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market cap ratio of 0.0512.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, expressed confidence in Volt's potential to leverage the features offered by Nukem Loans in order to expand their project. "With 4,800 token holders and $19.5 million collateral value, borrowers will be competing for $0.5 million worth of loans, while lenders can expect lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for Volt," stated DeFiKash.

"Volt was introduced to us through KOLs who follow our projects, and we immediately recognized the enormous potential that lies within this gem. With Volt coin, we have a clear advantage since there are no transactional taxes applied to each buy, sell, or transfer. We are confident that the FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY that come along with having a significant presence on our platform will add tremendous value and utility to Volt coin and its community," explained community manager Coinsigliere.

"Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL Volt coin and refrain from selling by allowing them to take loans against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, giving more upside potential to the price action. Users can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans. This level of utility attracts more token holders and leads to market cap growth," added Coinsigliere.

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

