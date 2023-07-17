NETSOL Cloud Services Achieves AWS Lambda Service Delivery Designation

ENCINO, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Cloud Services, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions and a division of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the AWS Lambda Service Delivery designation by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This prestigious recognition acknowledges NETSOL Cloud Services' expertise and successful implementation of AWS Lambda, enabling organizations to build and deploy scalable serverless applications efficiently.



AWS Lambda allows businesses to run code without provisioning or managing servers, providing a flexible and scalable platform for developing modern applications. NETSOL Cloud Services has demonstrated deep expertise in leveraging AWS Lambda to help businesses improve agility, reduce infrastructure costs, accelerate time-to-market for their applications, and utilize the power of serverless computing to manage infrastructure more efficiently.

“We’re thrilled to receive the AWS Lambda Service Delivery designation,” commented Peter Minshall, Executive Vice President. “This recognition validates our expertise in leveraging AWS Lambda to enable organizations to harness the power of serverless computing. As an APN Consulting Partner, NETSOL Cloud Services remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its customers and helping them navigate their cloud journey with confidence by optimizing their infrastructure and driving innovation.”

About NETSOL Cloud Services

NETSOL Cloud Services is a leading provider of cloud services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions designed to help businesses of all sizes leverage the power of the cloud to achieve their goals. Our cloud services are built on a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure, powered by industry-leading technologies and backed by a team of expert engineers and support staff.

Visit us at https://netsolcloudservices.com/

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

