ProKidney Appoints Bruce Culleton, MD, as Executive Vice President, Clinical Development and Commercialization

- Brings more than 20 years of academic and industry experience with extensive expertise in kidney disease -

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced the appointment of Bruce Culleton, MD, as Executive Vice President, Clinical Development and Commercialization. Dr. Culleton, who will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Bertram, joins ProKidney after more than two decades in industry and academia with a primary focus on kidney health.

Tim Bertram, Chief Executive Officer of ProKidney, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Bruce to the ProKidney team. His extensive experience in the identification and management of CKD and development of novel solutions for CKD patients will be invaluable as we continue advancing the development of REACT® toward a potential commercial launch. I look forward to working closely with Bruce to optimally position each of our ongoing clinical studies for successful outcomes and preparing for ProKidney’s anticipated shift to a commercial organization.”

Dr. Culleton joins ProKidney from CVS Kidney Care, a wholly owned subsidiary of CVS Health, where he was most recently Vice President and General Manager. Previously, he served as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at CVS Kidney Care. Before joining CVS Health, he was Vice President, Global Clinical Development and World Wide Vice President, Medical Affairs, Medication and Procedural Solutions at Becton Dickinson; and previously Vice President, Renal Therapeutic Area at Baxter Healthcare. Prior to beginning his industry career in 2007, Dr. Culleton was a Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine at the University of Calgary.

Dr. Culleton holds a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland; and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. He completed a specialization in Internal Medicine and Nephrology through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, as well as a fellowship in Clinical Epidemiology at Boston University, Framingham Heart Study.

Dr. Culleton added, “With Phase 3 clinical development well underway and initial interim data expected in late 2024, ProKidney is rapidly approaching an important inflection point. I am excited to work with Tim and the rest of the team as we continue advancing our mission of improving the lives of patients with CKD.”

About ProKidney

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2018 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, REACT® (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy with the potential to preserve kidney function in patients at high risk of kidney failure. Late-stage CKD patients, Stage 3b - 4, are a key target population for REACT therapy. REACT has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, as well as FDA and EMA guidance, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program that launched in January 2022. For more information, visit www.prokidney.com.

