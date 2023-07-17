Elektrofi Appoints Victoria Sluzky as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation and Technical Excellence

BOSTON, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Elektrofi, a biopharmaceutical formulation technology company focused on leveraging strategic partnerships to revolutionize the delivery of biologic therapies, appointed Victoria Sluzky as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Victoria brings more than 30 years of healthcare and biotechnology experience to Elektrofi.



This strategic addition to the executive leadership team reflects Elektrofi's commitment to transforming the patient experience by formulating biologic therapies that can be delivered subcutaneously to patients when and where they need them, in seconds. Previously having served in a senior advisor role, as CTO, Victoria will be responsible for Elektrofi’s pharmaceutical development process including process development, formulation, analytics, and innovation. She will also oversee the company’s Chemical, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) groups, Regulatory, and related processes in support of advancing the Company’s clinical programs.

“We are thrilled for Vikki to have joined our team in this newly created and business critical role,” said Chase Coffman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Elektrofi. “Throughout her career she has demonstrated exceptional skills in harnessing cutting-edge technologies, driving efficiency, and delivering impactful results. As we continue to scale our clinical programs and broaden our partnering strategy, I’m confident that her strategic leadership and operational expertise will ensure the highest level of scientific rigor and regulatory compliance across all operations.”

Specializing in gene therapy and biologics manufacturing, Victoria has contributed to the approval of nine commercial products including Aldurazyme®, Brineura®, Integrilin®, Kuvan®, Naglazyme®, Palynziq®, Roctavian™, Vimizim®, and Voxzogo®. Prior to joining Elektrofi, she served as Senior Vice President of Technical Development for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and held notable positions at Scios, COR Therapeutics, and Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Victoria has a successful track record of building pre-clinical and clinical development programs ranging from small molecules and biologics to gene therapy drug candidates.

Victoria holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University. She serves as a Fellow of American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineers, a non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., representing the most accomplished individuals in the fields of medical and biological engineering.

"I am honored to work alongside talented Elektrofi colleagues as we leverage our first of its kind microparticle platform technology to achieve results and outcomes that have yet to be realized by anyone in the industry,” said Sluzky. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion for innovation to drive technical excellence and contribute to the remarkable work already being done at Elektrofi.”

About Elektrofi

Elektrofi is a biopharmaceutical formulation technology company that is revolutionizing the delivery of biologic therapies by giving patients the ability to control how they want to receive and benefit from life-changing medicines. Our breakthrough ultra-high concentration microparticle technology platform resolves the limitations associated with intravenously biologic therapies by enabling convenient at-home subcutaneous self-administration. With a focus on monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs, we create, develop, and commercialize subcutaneous biologic therapies in collaboration with strategic partners. We believe a patient-centered healthcare approach can lead to a healthier world. We are headquartered in Boston and innovate globally.

