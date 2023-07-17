Alignment Health Names Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

ORANGE, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its forward momentum in 2023, Alignment Health — a consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company — today announced the appointment of Christopher J. Joyce as its new chief legal and administrative officer (CLAO).



Joyce steps into the CLAO role effective Aug. 1, reporting to Alignment Health Founder and CEO John Kao.

“Chris brings a wealth of legal expertise and a proven track record of success to our organization. His deep understanding of our industry and his passion for innovation and collaboration make him a perfect fit for the position,” Kao said. “Chris is joining Alignment at an incredibly exciting time. Our momentum this year underscores the growing demand for better senior care nationwide and fuels our commitment to helping seniors be as healthy and independent as possible.”

Joyce has 35 years of extensive experience as a chief legal officer and business development executive for publicly traded and privately held provider-based and managed care companies. His expertise spans securities laws, corporate governance, legal affairs, private and government reimbursement, finance, mergers and acquisitions, business development, operations management and health care compliance.

Most recently, Joyce served as general counsel for AdaptHealth Corp., a publicly traded U.S. home health equipment and supplies distributor that serves more than 3.9 million patients annually, and InnovaCare Health (formerly Aveta, Inc.), which at the time served more than 450,000 Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in Puerto Rico, mostly in risk-bearing arrangements. He also was CEO of Medical Resources Inc., a publicly traded New Jersey-based diagnostic imaging services provider from 1998 to 2004. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the State University of New York at Albany.

“I look forward to being part of the outstanding Alignment leadership team and helping contribute to the company’s continued growth and success,” Joyce said.

Joyce succeeds Richard Cross, Alignment’s general counsel, who retires on Sept. 1 after four years of shaping and guiding the organization’s legal strategy, including leading the company through its initial public offering in 2021.

“Richard’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our success, and we are incredibly grateful for his remarkable contributions throughout his tenure,” Kao said.

