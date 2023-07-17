Hypersonic Weapons Market Growth, Trends & Statistics [2030]

Chicago, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hypersonic Weapons Market by Type (Hypersonic Missiles, Hypersonic Gliding Vehicles), Domain (Land, Naval, Airborne), Range(Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Subsystem and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2030".

The Hypersonic Weapons Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030. One of the key factors driving the growth of hypersonic technology is the increasing need for faster and more advanced military capabilities.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to lead the Public Safety Drone market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for Public Safety drones in North America. Collaboration between public safety agencies and private drone service providers has accelerated the adoption of public safety drones in North America. Public-private partnerships have facilitated access to advanced drone technologies, expertise, and operational support for public safety agencies. The combination of a strong focus on public safety, supportive regulatory frameworks, technological innovation, diverse landscapes, and collaboration between sectors has contributed to the significant demand for public safety drones in North America.

Ask for PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99668237

Asia Pacific is Expected to Lead the Hypersonic Weapons Market

Hypersonic weapons in the North America region are experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. Firstly, The Asia-Pacific region is home to several major military powers which includes China, Japan, India, Australia among others. These countries have high military budgets and have been modernizing its military capabilities and has invested heavily in areas such as missile technology. Secondly, the rapid technological advancements and investments in hypersonic weapons technology drive the market in this region, major Asian pacific countries have developed or invested in the development of hypersonic weapons technology.

Based on Propulsion System, the Boost Glide Segment is Highest Market Share Hypersonic Weapons During the Forecast Period

Hypersonic weapons in boost glide segment are experiencing significant growth due to several factors. Boost glide systems propulsion high maneuverability during the glide phase, allowing hypersonic weapons to change their trajectory, adjust their flight path, and perform evasive maneuvers. This makes them more difficult to track and intercept, enhancing their survivability against enemy defenses. Hypersonic weapons utilizing boost glide propulsion spend a significant portion of their flight at high altitudes, which makes them less susceptible to ground-based defenses, such as anti-ballistic missile systems. The combination of speed, altitude, and maneuverability makes it challenging for interceptors to track and engage these weapons effectively.

Based on Warheads, the Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Hypersonic weaponns in electromagnetic pulse segment are witnessing rapid growth due to their ability to disrupt or disable electronic systems, including communication networks, radar systems, sensors, and command and control infrastructure. By incorporating an EMP warhead or device into a hypersonic weapon, it can create a powerful burst of electromagnetic energy upon detonation, effectively disabling or damaging enemy electronic systems within a certain radius. This can significantly degrade an adversary's ability to detect, track, and engage the incoming hypersonic weapon, thereby increasing its chances of reaching its target successfully.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING :

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=99668237

Hypersonic Weapons Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 6.8 billion Projected Market Size USD 14.5 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.4% Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast units Value (USD billion) Segments covered Type, domain, range, subsystem, and region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World Companies covered Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Brahmos Aerospace Corporation (India), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), L3harris technologies Inc (US),

Based on Guidance Systems, the Command Guidance Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



Hypersonic weapons are seeing considerable growth rate in increase in command guidance segment due to various reasons, Command guidance provides a high level of accuracy by allowing real-time control and adjustments to the weapon's trajectory. This allows the ground-based controller to monitor the target and make precise course corrections to ensure the weapon stays on track and accurately engages the intended target. This level of control reduces the chances of missing the target and improves overall accuracy. Also Command guidance enables mid-course corrections to compensate for factors like wind, target movement, or changes in the environment. By continuously transmitting control signals to the weapon, adjustments can be made to maintain the desired trajectory and optimize the weapon's path towards the target.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Hypersonic Weapons Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

223 – Tables

60 – Figures

222 – Pages

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=99668237

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

Hypersonic Weapons Companies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is a multinational conglomerate specializing in aerospace and defense. Formed through the merger of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation, the company has a strong presence in the global market. Raytheon Technologies operates through four key segments:

Collins Aerospace : This segment focuses on designing, manufacturing, and servicing aircraft components and systems. They specialize in avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, and mission systems, catering to both commercial and military customers.

: This segment focuses on designing, manufacturing, and servicing aircraft components and systems. They specialize in avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, and mission systems, catering to both commercial and military customers. Pratt & Whitney: A renowned name in the aerospace industry, Pratt & Whitney is a leader in the design, manufacture, and service of aircraft engines. Their engines power a wide range of aircraft, including commercial jets, military aircraft, and regional aircraft.

A renowned name in the aerospace industry, Pratt & Whitney is a leader in the design, manufacture, and service of aircraft engines. Their engines power a wide range of aircraft, including commercial jets, military aircraft, and regional aircraft. Raytheon Intelligence & Space: This segment delivers advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, as well as mission support solutions. Their offerings include advanced sensors, cybersecurity solutions, space systems, and integrated communications systems.

This segment delivers advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, as well as mission support solutions. Their offerings include advanced sensors, cybersecurity solutions, space systems, and integrated communications systems. Raytheon Missiles & Defense: Focused on missile defense systems and advanced technologies, this segment develops and produces a wide range of missile systems, radars, sensors, and command systems. They cater to defense customers worldwide and play a vital role in national security.

Related Reports:

Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/armored-vehicle-market-6322755.html