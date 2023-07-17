GeoTraq, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of SPYR, Launches Revolutionary Miniature Tracking Device

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR, INC. (OTC: SPYR), a diversified technology company developing products leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) for consumer use and large-scale applications and industries, is pleased to announce the continued development of its revolutionary GeoTraq Micro-Tracker™ Modem (www.geotraq.com). GeoTraq, a leading provider of cutting-edge tracking solutions and wholly owned subsidiary of SPYR (Ticker: SPYR), is proud to unveil its groundbreaking miniature tracking device, poised to disrupt the industry with its unprecedented small size and powerful capabilities.



GeoTraq's new tracking device is a technological marvel, meticulously engineered to be compact without compromising on performance. With its diminutive form factor, this device opens a world of possibilities for tracking applications that demand discreetness and seamless integration.

Key features of GeoTraq's miniature tracking device include:

1. Unobtrusive Design: The device's tiny size allows for inconspicuous placement, making it ideal for tracking assets, vehicles, personal belongings, and even pets without drawing attention.

2. Global Connectivity: Leveraging advanced cellular technology, GeoTraq's device ensures worldwide connectivity, enabling real-time tracking and monitoring in any corner of the globe.

3. Extended Battery Life: Despite its compact size, the tracking device boasts an optimized power management system, providing an extended battery life for prolonged usage, reducing maintenance efforts.

4. Versatile Application: The miniature tracking device caters to a wide range of tracking needs, including logistics, supply chain management, asset tracking, personal safety, and more, enabling businesses and individuals to monitor and protect their valuable assets with ease.

"We are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary miniature tracking device to the market," said Tim Matula, CEO of GeoTraq. "By shrinking the size without compromising on performance, we have unlocked a whole new level of convenience and versatility for tracking applications. This breakthrough device will redefine how businesses and individuals track and protect their assets."

About GeoTraq

GeoTraq is a Mobile IoT module manufacturer and connectivity provider. GeoTraq offers asset tracking and remote monitoring through Mobile IoT modules with global connectivity. GeoTraq Mobile IoT modules report location data with the ability to measure variables from external sensors, such as temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration and more. The modules transmit data for scheduled reports or trigger-based event alerts. GeoTraq technology is designed to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency to drive ROI and solve real business challenges. Visit GeoTraq online at www.GeoTraq.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company focused on IoT, or the Internet of Things. Through its GeoTraq business, SPYR develops and manufactures fully self-contained, ultra-small Mobile mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Tracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and Sensor-M modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contact Info:

SPYR Inc.

6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Email: tmatula@spyr.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

Email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

(321)-206-6682