Metro bringing Mini Metro Lunch Clubs in select communities across Ontario this Summer

Toronto, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro will be hosting Mini Metro Lunch Clubs in designated community parks across Ontario. Children aged 2 to 8 are invited to join the sessions with qualified childcare staff on site and partake in a diverse selection of activities tailored to their specific age group affording parents the opportunity for some additional alone time this summer.

"As a community grocer, Metro recognizes alone time is in short supply for parents, especially during the summer months" said Mathieu Robitaille, Head of Marketing, METRO Ontario Inc. “For parents, grocery shopping alone can be a treat, but many don’t have the opportunity. By hosting these sessions, we aim to take the stress out of shopping and provide some fun for the whole family.”

Once parents arrive at their local Mini Metro Lunch Club session, they will register their children on-site and receive an exclusive coupon that can be redeemed at select Metro locations.

Event details:

For families in Ottawa, Mini Metro Lunch Clubs will be hosted at Kristina Kiss Park on July 19, 2023 and Tierney Park on July 20, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For families in Mississauga, Mini Metro Lunch Club will be hosted at Lakeside Park on August 10, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For families in Burlington, Mini Metro Lunch Club will be hosted at Millcroft Park on August 30, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For families in Hamilton and Stoney Creek, Mini Metro Lunch Club will be hosted at the Winona Peach Festival Grounds on August 31, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Enrolling in the sessions

Parents can register children on-site and are welcome to stay on the premises or should remain within 15 minutes of the park, as all children will be required to be picked up within 2 hours of drop-off. For more event information please visit www.proofexperiences.swoogo.com/MMLC.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drug stores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

-30-







Attachments