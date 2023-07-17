AccuStem Sciences, Inc. and EmeritusDX Announce Joint Product Development Agreement and Strategic Partnership

LONDON and PHOENIX, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, and EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company, today announced the execution of an agreement wherein both companies will jointly manage scientific operations and R&D for AccuStem’s product portfolio.



Initial plans as part of the collaboration will be to immediately focus on furthering the validation of AccuStem’s core offering, StemPrintER, for patients with breast cancer. The proprietary 20-gene test stratifies patients according to their recurrence risk and is intended to measure the “stemness” of tumors, or how much they behave like stem cells, which may indicate the likelihood of cancer progression and response to standard treatment modalities. While StemPrintER has been shown to outperform the current market leader for risk of recurrence testing in patients with breast cancer, OncotypeDX (Exact Sciences, NASDAQ: EXAS), this alliance will further establish the utility of the assay in addressing unanswered clinical questions such as identifying which surgical intervention will improve outcomes.



“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with EmeritusDX,” said Wendy Blosser, CEO of AccuStem. “Their expertise in the diagnostic space in combination with their proven track record of success is exactly what AccuStem has been looking for in a lab partner to take StemPrintER through the validation and reimbursement process for breast cancer and other indications.”



EmeritusDX, a pioneering cancer diagnostics and information company, continues its commitment to transforming cancer care through personalized medicine. Operating from their state-of-the-art facilities in California and Pennsylvania, EmeritusDX will leverage their top-tier molecular laboratories and a seasoned research and development team to validate the StemPrintER assay. This crucial collaboration with AccuStem is aimed at showcasing the clinical utility of the test while advancing precision medicine. By joining forces, EmeritusDX and AccuStem strive to provide healthcare providers with actionable insights that drive improved patient outcomes, empowering them with the tools they need to make informed decisions in the fight against cancer.

“AccuStem’s proprietary technology evaluating tumor stemness offers endless opportunities for healthcare providers to address a variety of clinically unmet needs for cancer patients,” said Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX. “StemPrintER complements our existing product pipeline by addressing additional questions along the patient care continuum beyond what we are currently doing today.”



The leadership teams believe this strategic partnership will position StemPrintER for an expeditious launch in breast cancer while bolstering their research and development efforts to expand its indication to other tumor types in the future.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness,” we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making. For more information, please visit www.accustem.com .

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

