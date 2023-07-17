EnteroBiotix appoints Elmar Schnee as Executive Chairman

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnteroBiotix Limited (“EBX”), a clinical stage company with the premier platform for full-spectrum microbiome therapeutics, today announced the appointment to its Board of Elmar Schnee as Executive Chairman. Mr. Schnee succeeds Mr. Douglas Thomson, who will continue to serve EBX as a non-executive Board member.



Mr. Schnee brings broad experience from the international pharmaceutical industry and will play a pivotal role in leading EnteroBiotix to deliver on its next phase of growth. As Executive Chairman, Mr. Schnee will work closely with the management team to drive corporate strategy, foster key partnerships, and further strengthen EnteroBiotix's position as a global leader in the microbiome field.

Mr. Schnee was previously Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA and CEO of Merck Serono and was instrumental in the acquisition of Serono by Merck KGaA. He currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Calliditas Therapeutics AG, ProCom Rx SA, Moleac Pte Ltd and Noorik Biopharmaceuticals AG as well as a member of the board of directors of Kuste Biopharma, Mindmaze SA and Damian Pharma AG.

"We extend our gratitude to Douglas Thomson for his contributions and leadership over the course of his tenure. We look forward to continuing to work with Douglas and are thrilled to welcome Elmar to EnteroBiotix as Executive Chairman," said Dr James McIlroy, Founder and CEO of EnteroBiotix. "His exceptional leadership skills and extensive industry experience will be instrumental in guiding EnteroBiotix as we advance our lead product and pipeline through clinical development. Elmar's appointment reinforces our commitment to bringing best-in-class full-spectrum solutions to patients suffering from microbiome-related diseases."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Schnee said, "I am honoured to join EnteroBiotix and work alongside a talented team of scientists, researchers, and executives who are dedicated to transforming the field of microbiome therapeutics. EnteroBiotix's innovative approach has the potential to revolutionise patient care and improve outcomes for individuals suffering from a range of diseases. I am excited to contribute to the company's growth and success."



EnteroBiotix is at the forefront of developing full-spectrum microbiome therapeutics that address serious unmet clinical needs. The company’s lead product, EBX-102, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with liver cirrhosis. EBX-102 captures the beneficial elements associated with a healthy microbiome in a colourless, odourless, free flowing powder with a superior stability and diversity profile to traditional products.

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix has established the premier full-spectrum product platform and an innovative product pipeline. Established in 2017, EnteroBiotix is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland and operates research laboratories and MHRA licensed GMP pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Glasgow and Aberdeen. The company has raised over £25m from investors to date, including ThairmBio, Kineticos Ventures, and Scottish Enterprise. EnteroBiotix has differentiated platform manufacturing technology that has broad potential applicability across the spectrum of microbiome therapeutic approaches. The Company operates a brand called Number 2®, which ensures the safety, security, quality and sufficiency of supply of microbiota obtained from healthy human donors.

For more details see https://www.enterobiotix.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/enterobiotix/.