Brera Holdings Announces Sponsorship Deal With Playaz4Playaz for its North Macedonian First Division Football Club Brera Strumica

DUBLIN and MILAN, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BREA) announced that its North Macedonian First Division football club, Brera Strumica, closed a sponsorship deal with Playaz4Playaz (“P4P”), a social network platform dedicated to sports and connecting athletes and clubs around the world. The agreement was initiated by 7 Sport Agency and will be operational for the 2023-24 season. This represents Brera Strumica’s first international sponsorship deal since it was acquired by Brera Holdings. Playaz4Playaz’s logo will be displayed on Brera Strumica jersey’s sleeve.

“The partnership aims to develop fan engagement and interaction with the club and its athletes, and to enhance Brera Holdings’ ‘Powered by Brera’ model. Both Brera Holdings and Playaz4Playaz have an international vision and a multisport approach. For this reason, the partnership could be extended to other Brera Holdings clubs, even in sports other than football,” said Brera Holdings CEO, Pierre Galoppi.

Through chats, photo diaries and live streaming on Playaz4Playaz, athletes are granting behind the scenes access into their personal lives, workout sessions, daily activities, motivational practices, their health and wellness regimen and much more. All Brera Strumica First Team players, their coach as well as Chairman, Goran Pandev, will have their profile on P4P and will give their followers constant updates about their activities. In addition, some of the club’s merchandise will be uploaded for sale on P4P’s digital store.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene, a team admitted to the Second Division Championship in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association (“UEFA”) competitions. In July 2023, the Company acquired majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women’s professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l., based in Busto Arsizio, north of Milan. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company’s acquired football and other sports teams, the Company’s ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company’s ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION: