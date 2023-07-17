Grand Carnivale: The Lehigh Valley’s Must-See International Festival of 2023 Takes Over Dorney Park on July 22

ALLENTOWN, PA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorney Park & Wildwater is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Grand Carnivale International Festival for another two-week extravaganza. From July 22-August 6 (excluding Tuesdays), guests will be transported to a world of art, food, and entertainment from around the globe.

This year, Grand Carnivale promises to be even more spectacular, showcasing the splendor and mystery of China, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Prepare to be captivated by the authentic food, mesmerizing music, vibrant dance, and awe-inspiring performances that will immerse you in the rich traditions of these incredible countries.

As the sun sets, the excitement will reach its peak with a sensational street party like no other. The festivities include a dazzling parade featuring magnificent international-themed floats and breathtaking performances that will leave you in awe. The atmosphere will be electric, filled with the vibrant energy of the crowd and the pulsating beats of the music.

But the experience doesn't end there. Grand Carnivale will tantalize your taste buds with a wide array of authentic foods from the featured countries. Indulge in the flavors of China, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, and let your senses be transported to the heart of each culture.

If you’re a fan of delightful cocktails, Grand Carnivale is the place to be, with several unique creations for adults to enjoy.

“Grand Carnivale is the can't-miss event of the summer for young adults and families alike,” said Jessica Naderman, Vice President and General manager of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. “It will create lasting memories for all who attend, engaging all five senses and leaving a lasting impression. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of global diversity and unity.”

Entry to Grand Carnivale is included in park admission, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. For those looking to enhance their experience, Grand Carnivale Tasting Cards and bundles are available for purchase online prior to the event, offering a culinary journey through the flavors of the world.

About Dorney Park

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom offers Pennsylvania’s best value - Two Great Parks All in One. With more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, guests can enjoy seven roller coasters, the largest collection of kids' rides in Planet Snoopy™ and one of the country's best-ranked water parks with 26 water slides and two giant wave pools. Special themed festivals, as well as the best Halloween event in the region, make Dorney Park the best place to create lasting memories.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

Interviews available by request. Please email requests to publicrelations@dorneypark.com or contact Public Relations Manager Ryan Eldredge at ryan.eldredge@dorneypark.com.

2023 MEDIA KIT:

Images, Logos and B-Roll provided: https://bit.ly/3NO8rMF