US Cold Chain Market Size to Grow at a CAGR 4.0% from 2023 to 2028

Chicago, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " US Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Warehouse and Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application (Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets, US Cold Chain Market to Grow at a CAGR 4.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=811

The global cold chain industry size is valued at $278.2 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to reach $428.4 billion by 2028. The increased consumption of convenience food is driving the growth of the cold chain market. Customers are drawn in due to their ease of use, variety, and all-season availability. The shift from fresh food to convenience food has increased demand for the cold chain market, as these products require temperature-controlled storage and transportation.

Booming frozen and chilled food Sectors to fuel the market growth



The exponential growth of frozen food products and chilled food markets in the US has significantly propelled the expansion of the cold chain industry. The increased consumer demand for these perishable goods necessitates the establishment of robust and efficient cold chain infrastructure to ensure the integrity and safety of the products throughout the supply chain.

List of Key Players in the Cold Chain Industry

Americold Logistics (US),

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC. (US),

Burris Logistics (US),

United States Cold Storage (US),

Tippmann Group (US),

VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada),

Congebec Inc. (Canada),

Conestoga Cold Storage (Canada),

Confederation Freezers (Canada),

Trenton Cold Storage (Canada)

Seafrigo (France),

Nichirei Corporation (Japan),

A.P. Moller Maersk (Denmark),

Coldman (India),

NewCold (Netherlands),

To meet the escalating demand for frozen food products, companies in the US have made substantial investments in cutting-edge cold storage facilities, state-of-the-art transportation fleets, and advanced temperature control technologies. Notable examples include Lineage Logistics and Americold, which have expanded their freezer capacity and implemented innovative freezing techniques to cater to the rising market needs.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=811

Simultaneously, the growing chilled food market, encompassing dairy products, fresh produce, and prepared meals, has spurred investments in refrigerated transportation and distribution networks. This is vital to maintaining the freshness and quality of temperature-sensitive goods during transit. Leading companies such as United States Cold Storage and C.H. Robinson have capitalized on this opportunity by enhancing their refrigerated transportation capabilities and employing sophisticated tracking systems to ensure meticulous management of the cold chain.

See Also: