Flash News - OKX Launches NYM Giveaway, with 50,000USD in NYM Up For Grabs

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 17.



OKX Users Offered Chance to Share in NYM Giveaway with Staking Offerings

On July 17 OKX launched its NYM Giveaway Campaign, with 250,000 NYM up for grabs. Users can share in the giveaway by participating in staking offerings.

Participants will firstly have the chance to stake ETH in order to earn NYM. Users earn more NYM tokens the more ETH they stake, with the NYM tokens being airdropped to users' accounts.

Users can also earn extra NYM tokens by completing a quiz. Users who answer the quiz correctly will receive a 14 NYM staking position in Simple Earn.

June saw OKX launch its NYM Simple Earn offering, which gives users the chance to earn up to 18.02% APR, and hold an AMA with NYM Technologies co-founder Alexis Roussel.

Learn more about OKX's NYM staking offerings here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

