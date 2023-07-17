RFPIO Rebrands Company to Responsive, Emerges as Breakout Category Leader in Strategic Response Management

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO, the leader in strategic response management software, today announced it is rebranding the company to Responsive given the significant expansion in the breadth of response use cases it supports beyond RFPs. Responsive now has nearly 2,000 customers including 20% of the Fortune 100, and more than 300,000 users. Responsive customers are using the company’s industry-leading SaaS platform to handle a broad set of response use cases ranging from RFPs, RFIs and RFQs to security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires, ad hoc requests for information and more.



Founders Ganesh Shankar, AJ Sunder and Sankar Lagudu established the company in 2015 after collaborating on RFPs at their previous company. While serving in their respective roles, they experienced firsthand the myriad challenges organizations face responding to RFPs with traditional collaboration and content management tools. Information was located in silos across the organization, inconsistent and often out of date. They also found it hard to collaborate with other subject matter experts on answers to questions, and difficult to project manage RFP responses in general. Given their experiences, the founders knew there had to be a better way to respond to RFPs, leading them to focus on building a platform with the capabilities necessary to enable organizations to put their best foot forward with RFP responses.

Fast forward to today, and Responsive highlights include the following:

“We always knew we were building a solution that was capable of doing far more than just fixing broken RFP processes,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO, Responsive. “Today, our solution is an industry-leading strategic response management platform that enables response teams to address a wide variety of business use cases, helping them increase revenues, mitigate risks, and provide better employee experiences. Given this significant expansion of our overall value proposition as well as the company’s overall momentum, now is the time to rebrand the company to Responsive. We are excited about the company’s journey thus far, and even more excited about the path ahead.”

What Customers Are Saying

Microsoft: “Responsive’s impact on our pursuits has been incredible: It’s simplified and streamlined finding relevant content and improving it; it’s centralized and minimized burdensome administrative tasks. In short, the time it saves pursuit teams enables those teams to focus more on what will win,” said Mitchell Galloway-Edgar, Senior Business Program Manager at Microsoft.

Nationwide: “How do we manage our information, keep it up to date and make it available for people to use? Every time this information challenge comes up with other teams I tell them about Responsive,” said Linda Campbell, Proposal Director for Nationwide Retirement Plans. “So far, two other teams have started using it, with another joining this year. In the end, it’s all about the ease of using Responsive for information management.”

Optum: “Ultimately, people want to experience something that will make their job easier. That’s what we all want to achieve with Responsive,” said Joel Van Pelt, Director of Innovation and Strategy, Growth Proposal Services at health services innovation company Optum.

Teradata: “The ease of use cannot be understated. A senior manager on my team had never used a software system at all. He was skeptical because he thought it would slow down his process,” said Teradata’s Joseph Ayala, Proposal Development Center Director. “When he saw Responsive, he was sold. The information security team is using it for questionnaires. It shortened their completion time from 40 hours to 12.”

Talkdesk: “We have a 100% customer satisfaction rate internally from all users of Responsive,” said Anthony Rossi, Proposal Manager. “Responsive has a multiplicative effect on your proposal managers; operationally, it doubles your effective headcount.”

About Responsive

Responsive (formerly RFPIO) is the global leader in strategic response management software, transforming how organizations share and exchange critical information. Our innovative, best-in-class platform and customer value programs empower companies to accelerate growth, mitigate risk and improve the employee experience. With Responsive, frontline teams deliver superior responses using intelligent technologies to quickly, accurately and automatically manage RFPs, RFIs, vendor security questionnaires (VSQs), due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), risk assessments, business presentations and all other complex information requests (RFXs).

For more information, see our blog post on the rebrand, or visit responsive.io .

