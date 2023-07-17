Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Arrow Financial, ImmunityBio, Seagate, and Baxter and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW), ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), Seagate Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STX), and Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW)

Class Period: March 12, 2022 – May 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 22, 2023

Arrow is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial products and services. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”). Accordingly, the Company is subject to the NASDAQ’s listing and periodic filing requirements, including the requirement to timely file quarterly and annual reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

On March 16, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it could not timely file its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 10-K”) because “[t]he Company requires additional time to complete the assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022.” Arrow also advised that it “believes that the [2022] 10-K will be filed within the extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 of the [Exchange Act], as amended.”

On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 3.64%, to close at $26.21 per share on March 17, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, Arrow disclosed that “it will not be able to timely file the [2022 10-K]” within the extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 of the Exchange Act, as amended. The same filing also noted that Defendants expect to disclose deficiencies in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting in the purportedly forthcoming 2022 10-K, which related to, inter alia, the failure to (i) design and maintain an effective risk assessment process, (ii) design and maintain effective monitoring activities to provide sufficient management oversight over the internal control evaluation process to support the internal control objectives, and (iii) assess and communicate the severity of identified deficiencies in a timely manner to those individuals responsible for taking corrective action.

On May 11, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “1Q23 10-Q”) “because the Company continued to require additional time to complete management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022[.]”

On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.33 per share, or 1.66%, to close at $19.59 per share on May 12, 2023.

On April 5, 2023, Arrow disclosed that, on April 3, 2023, it received a notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ’s periodic filing requirements because of the Company’s failure to timely file the 2022 10-K with the SEC.

Then, on May 15, 2023, Arrow disclosed that, on May 12, 2023, it received a second notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ’s periodic filing requirements because of the Company’s failure to timely file the 1Q23 10-Q with the SEC. Arrow also disclosed that the Company’s “President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Arrow . . . terminated his employment as President and CEO and as a director of the Company and from all other positions he holds with the Company and its affiliates, effective May 12, 2023.”

On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 2.71%, to close at $19.06 per share on May 15, 2023.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Arrow maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company could not timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the NASDAQ’s listing requirements; (iii) accordingly, Arrow was at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ; (iv) following the disclosure of deficiencies in the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, Arrow downplayed the severity of these issues and the associated risks; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Arrow class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AROW

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)

Class Period: May 23, 2022 – May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2023

ImmunityBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the U.S. and Europe. The Company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including, inter alia, antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, commercially referred to as “Anktiva”. The Company uses third-party contract manufacturing organizations (“CMOs”) to produce certain of its product candidates, including Anktiva.

In May 2022, ImmunityBio submitted a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Anktiva to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Following submission of its application, ImmunityBio consistently assured investors that “[w]e have established Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing capacity at scale with cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise and ready-to-scale facilities[.]”

On May 11, 2023, during pre-market hours, ImmunityBio announced that the FDA had rejected the BLA for Anktiva in its present form, citing “deficiencies relat[ing] to the FDA’s pre-license inspection of the Company’s third-party contract manufacturing organizations.”

On this news, ImmunityBio’s stock price fell $3.43 per share, or 55.14%, to close at $2.79 per share on May 11, 2023.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, GMP deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva; (ii) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the ImmunityBio class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IBRX

Seagate Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STX)

Class Period: September 15, 2020 – October 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2023

Seagate is a leading global supplier of data storage products, including hard disk drives (“HDDs”). By the start of the Class Period, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (“Huawei”), a Chinese multinational technology, had emerged as a significant global purchaser of data storage products, including HDDs, produced by Seagate and other U.S.-based suppliers.

On May 16, 2019, Huawei and certain of its non-U.S. affiliates were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security’s (“BIS”) Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) Entity List (“Entity List”). The EAR Entity List is a list of names of certain foreign persons and entities that are subject to specific license requirements for the export, re-export, and/or transfer (in-country) of specified items. The Entity List designation was based on a determination made by multiple U.S. government agencies “that there is reasonable cause to believe that Huawei has been involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

Then, on August 17, 2020, the BIS imposed export controls over certain foreign-produced items “to better address the continuing threat to U.S. national security and U.S. foreign policy interests posed by Huawei and its non-U.S. affiliates.”

On October 26, 2022, Seagate disclosed that it received a Proposed Charging Letter from the BIS alleging that Seagate violated the EAR by providing Seagate HDDs to “a customer and its affiliates listed on the BIS Entity List between August 2020 and September 2021.”

On this news, the price of Seagate common stock fell nearly 8%, damaging investors. Over the following three trading days, Seagate’s stock price continued to drift lower, falling an additional nearly 7%.

As the Seagate class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s HDD sales to Huawei, including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the BIS rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; and (ii) that the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules As a result, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed Seagate to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties.

For more information on the Seagate class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/STX

Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Class Period: September 11, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2022 – February 8, 2023

On February 9, 2023, after making numerous statements assuring investors that it could operate successfully despite global challenges to its supply chain, Baxter revealed that it had not achieved control over its supply chain problems and that its earnings guidance had been unreliable for some time.

Following this news, Baxter shares fell $5.23 per share, or 11.5%, from $45.37 to close at $40.14 per share on February 9, 2023.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company’s projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Over the course of the Class Period, Baxter’s stock price declined by nearly 50%, eliminating billions of dollars in market capitalization.

For more information on the Baxter class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BAX

