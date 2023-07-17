Global Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market Is Expected to Reach $58,615.6 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market generated $33,396.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $58,615.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:









Report Coverage









Details



Forecast Period







2022–2031



Base Year







2021



Market Size in 2021



$33,396.0 Million



Market Size in 2031



$58,615.6 Million



CAGR



5.3%

No. of Pages in Report

110



Segments Covered







Product Type, Consumer, Distribution Channel, and Region











Drivers

The easy availability of a wide range of organic personal care products

The rise in the number of organic cosmetic brands The increase in awareness regarding the benefits of organic products

The rise in the adoption of e-commerce platforms









Opportunities

The presence of a huge youth population in the developing regions

Increased concerns with physical aesthetics and the desire to always look presentable among the young population

COVID-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global organic personal care and cosmetics products industry. Due to the lockdown restrictions, the closure of manufacturing facilities, and supply chain disruptions, market growth was adversely impacted.

However, the rise in health consciousness among consumers and the rapid penetration of e-commerce platforms increased demand for organic products across the globe. This had steadily fueled the growth of the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market based on product type, consumer, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped into to achieve growth in the coming years.

By product type, the skin care segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the oral care segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Hair care, makeup & color cosmetics, and others segments are also discussed in the report.



By consumer, the women segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. Furthermore, the men segment would display the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, the drug stores segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. On the other hand, the online sales segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, brand outlets, and others (multi-level marketing, concept stores, and others) segments are also studied in the report.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region would display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market report include Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L'Occitane en Provence, Arbonne International LLC, Aubrey Organics, Amway Corporation, Yves Rocher, Burt's Bee, L’Oréal International, and Weleda. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

