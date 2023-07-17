[Latest] Global Airport Ground Handling Market Size/Share Worth USD 80.1 Billion by 2032 at a 8.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Airport Ground Handling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service (Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling, Others), By Airport (Domestic, International), By Service Providers (Independent, Airlines and airports), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Airport Ground Handling Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 35.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 80.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Airport Ground Handling Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing emphasis on safety and security: Safety and security are paramount in the aviation industry. Airport ground handling services play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with safety regulations, passenger screening, and baggage security checks. The increasing focus on safety and security measures drives the demand for efficient ground handling services.

Increasing air travel demand: The steady growth in air travel globally is a key growth factor for the Airport Ground Handling Market. The rising number of passengers and flights necessitates efficient ground handling operations to ensure smooth and timely aircraft turnaround, baggage handling, and passenger services.

Outsourcing of ground handling services: Many airlines and airports are outsourcing their ground handling services to specialized companies. This trend is driven by cost optimization, focus on core competencies, and the need for specialized expertise, which creates opportunities for ground handling service providers in the market.

Technological advancements: Advancements in technology, such as automation, robotics, and digitalization, are transforming the Airport Ground Handling Market. Automation of baggage handling, use of self-check-in kiosks, and advanced tracking systems enhance operational efficiency, reduce human error, and improve overall service quality.

Infrastructure development: The expansion and modernization of airports worldwide create opportunities for the Airport Ground Handling Market. New airports, terminal upgrades, and the addition of advanced facilities require efficient ground handling services to accommodate increased traffic and meet the demands of a growing aviation industry.

Environmental sustainability: The aviation industry is increasingly focused on reducing its environmental footprint. Airport ground handling services are adopting sustainable practices, such as electric ground support equipment, biofuels, and waste management initiatives. This trend aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions and drives the adoption of sustainable ground handling practices in the market.

Airline alliances and code-sharing agreements: The formation of airline alliances and code-sharing agreements between airlines stimulates the growth of the Airport Ground Handling Market. These partnerships require seamless coordination and collaboration in ground handling operations to ensure smooth transfer of passengers, baggage, and aircraft between different airlines, enhancing connectivity and optimizing operational efficiency.

Increasing tourism and travel expenditure: The growth of the global tourism industry and rising travel expenditure contribute to the expansion of the Airport Ground Handling Market. As more people travel for leisure, business, and other purposes, airports experience increased passenger traffic and demand for ground handling services. This trend is particularly prominent in emerging economies where rising disposable incomes and improved transportation infrastructure fuel tourism growth and boost the demand for efficient ground handling operations.

Airport Ground Handling Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2019, Swissport International AG, one of the leading ground-handling service providers, formed a strategic partnership with Lufthansa Group. This partnership aimed to enhance ground handling services and operational efficiency at various airports worldwide. By combining their expertise and resources, Swissport and Lufthansa Group aimed to deliver seamless and high-quality ground handling solutions to their customers.

In 2020, dnata, a global provider of air services, announced a partnership with Air Arabia, the Middle East’s leading low-cost carrier. This partnership focused on providing ground-handling services to Air Arabia at multiple airports in the United Arab Emirates and other countries. The collaboration aimed to streamline operations, improve service quality, and support Air Arabia’s expansion plans.

In 2018, Swissport International AG acquired Aerocare, a leading ground-handling services provider in Australia and New Zealand. This acquisition enabled Swissport to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and expand its range of services, including passenger and ramp handling, baggage services, and aircraft cleaning.

In 2019, Dnata acquired the ground handling operations of Airline Services and Contracts Limited (ASCL) in the United Kingdom. This acquisition allowed dnata to expand its footprint in the UK market and enhance its service capabilities in ground handling, cargo handling, and passenger handling at various airports across the country.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 40.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 80.1 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 35.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Service, Airport, Service Providers and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Airport Ground Handling Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Airport Ground Handling Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Decreased air travel demand: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant decline in air travel as travel restrictions, lockdowns, and health concerns resulted in reduced passenger traffic. This directly impacted the Airport Ground Handling Market , with a decrease in the volume of flights, passengers, and cargo handled.

Financial challenges for ground handling companies: The reduction in air travel demand and disruptions to airport operations caused financial challenges for ground handling companies. With decreased revenues and increased costs for safety measures, many companies faced financial difficulties and had to implement cost-cutting measures or seek government assistance.

Gradual resumption of air travel: As vaccination efforts progress and travel restrictions ease, air travel is gradually resuming. The recovery of the Airport Ground Handling Market relies on the return of passenger confidence and an increase in flight frequencies and routes, leading to a gradual recovery in ground handling operations.

Implementation of health and safety measures: To restore passenger confidence, airports and ground handling companies are implementing enhanced health and safety measures. These include increased sanitization, social distancing protocols, contactless processes, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), ensuring a safe and secure travel environment.

Diversification of services: Ground handling companies are exploring new revenue streams and diversifying their services beyond traditional ground handling operations. This includes offering sanitization services, COVID-19 testing facilities, and logistics support for vaccine transportation, adapting to the changing needs of the industry and capturing new business opportunities.

Collaborative efforts and partnerships: Industry stakeholders are collaborating to drive the recovery of the Airport Ground Handling Market. Airlines, airports, and ground handling companies are forming partnerships to streamline operations, share resources, and implement innovative solutions. This collaborative approach helps optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and promote a faster recovery of the ground handling sector.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Airport Ground Handling Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Airport Ground Handling market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Airport Ground Handling market forward?

What are the Airport Ground Handling Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Airport Ground Handling Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Airport Ground Handling market sample report and company profiles?

Competitive Landscape – Airport Ground Handling Market

Swissport International AG

Dnata

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Menzies Aviation

SATS Ltd.

Aviapartner

ASIG (BBA Aviation)

AeroGround Flughafen München GmbH

Celebi Aviation Holding

DGS (Delta Global Services)

Others

Airport Ground Handling Market – Regional Analysis

The Airport Ground Handling Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Airport Ground Handling Market is characterized by trends such as advanced technology adoption, focus on passenger experience, and increasing emphasis on sustainable practices. Dominating market players in this region include Swissport International AG, dnata, and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), known for their extensive service offerings and strong customer relationships.

Europe: In Europe, trends in the Airport Ground Handling Market revolve around efficient operations, safety measures, and sustainable initiatives. Dominant market players in this region include Menzies Aviation, Aviapartner, and Swissport International AG, renowned for their wide range of ground handling services and adherence to strict safety standards.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the Airport Ground Handling Market is driven by rapid aviation growth, increasing passenger traffic, and advancements in technology. Key trends in this region include the adoption of automation and digitalization, a focus on seamless passenger services, and the rise of eco-friendly practices. Dominating market players in this region include SATS Ltd., dnata, and China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd., recognized for their comprehensive ground handling solutions and strong market presence.

LAMEA: In the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region, the Airport Ground Handling Market is influenced by expanding air travel, infrastructure development, and the demand for efficient ground handling services. Trends include the adoption of advanced technologies, implementation of safety protocols, and a focus on customer satisfaction. Dominant market players in this region include Dnata, Swissport International AG, and Celebi Aviation Holding, renowned for their wide range of ground handling services and commitment to operational excellence.

The Airport Ground Handling Market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Passenger Handling

Ramp Handling

Cargo Handling

Others

By Airport

Domestic

International

By Service Providers

Independent

Airlines and airports

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Airport Ground Handling Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Airport Ground Handling Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Airport Ground Handling Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Airport Ground Handling Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Airport Ground Handling Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Airport Ground Handling Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Airport Ground Handling Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Airport Ground Handling Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Airport Ground Handling Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Airport Ground Handling Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Airport Ground Handling Industry?

