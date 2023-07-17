Cannabis Market to Hit USD 444.34 Billion by 2030 | At 34.03% CAGR

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cannabis market size was valued at USD 43.72 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 57.18 billion in 2023 to USD 444.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.03% over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the increasing recognition of the product considering its therapeutic applications and legitimate medicinal benefits.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Cannabis Market Report:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Tilary, Inc. (Canada)

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (Canada)

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Cronos Group Inc. (Canada)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)

OrganiGram Holdings (Canada)

Lexaria Corp. (Canada)

ABcann Medicinals, Inc. (Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 34.03% 2030 Value Projection USD 444.34 Billion Cannabis Market Size in 2022 USD 43.72 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 138 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Component

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Growth Drivers Escalation in Market Value Driven by Rising Availability of Hemp-infused Edibles

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Growth Boosted Due to Surging Consumption of In-house and Medical Marijuana

The demand for medical marijuana was stable amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several states declared medical marijuana dispensaries to be a significant business. Some of the states in the U.S. permitted recreational stores and dispensaries to stay open regardless of their stay-at-home orders. A rise in the number of regions that recognized marijuana as essential for medicine and recreation propelled industry expansion amid the pandemic period.

Segmentation:

Flowers/Buds Segment to Gain Notable Traction Impelled by Growing Consumption

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into flowers/buds and concentrates. The flowers/buds segment is poised to record lucrative growth throughout the study period. The rise is driven by the surging consumption of the product across the globe.

Recreational Marijuana Segment to Register Lucrative Growth Propelled by Mind-Altering Effect

By application, the market is subdivided into medical, recreational, and industrial hemp. The recreational segment is slated to depict substantial expansion over the projected period. The surge is propelled by the trend of marijuana decriminalization and legalization.

THC-dominant Segment to Record Appreciable Surge Owing to Strong Demand from Consumers

Based on component, the market is segmented into THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, and balanced THC and CBD. The THC-dominant segment is set to register considerable growth over the estimated period. The expansion is driven by the rising usage of the product for recreational activities.

Based on geography, the market has been studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends impelling the global business scenario throughout the forecast period. It further gives an insight into the major factors boosting industry expansion over the estimated period. Additional aspects of the report include an account of the pivotal steps undertaken by leading market players for strengthening the positions of their businesses.

Drivers and Restraints:

Escalation in Market Value Driven by Rising Availability of Hemp-infused Edibles

One of the vital factors driving the cannabis market growth is the rising availability of hemp-infused edibles. The industry expansion is further propelled by surging innovation and packaging-related modifications. However, the use of marijuana as a medicine has side effects such as cognitive impairment. This may restrain the market expansion to some extent.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Impelled by Soaring Usage of Marijuana-infused Products

The surging deployment of marijuana-infused products is expected to drive North America cannabis market share. The region is touted to exhibit commendable expansion over the study period. The Europe market is estimated to register substantial growth over the forecast period. The rise is driven by progressive legislation and the rising usage of medical marijuana.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Forge Partnerships to Strengthen Market Footing

Major market participants are formulating and adopting a series of initiatives for strengthening their industry positions. These include merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of new products. Additional factors comprise an escalation in research initiatives and growing participation in trade conferences.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Regulatory Framework for Cannabis, by Country Cannabis Market Investments Analysis and Details on Start-up Companies Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Sales during the Calamity

Global Cannabis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2023-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Flowers Concentrates By Application (Value) Medical Recreational Edibles Topicals Industrial Hemp By Component (Value) THC-dominant Balanced THC and CBD CBD-dominant By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



To Be Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

February 2023 – Canadian firm Aurora Cannabis Inc., and MedReleaf Australia announced the rollout of a new medical cannabis brand CraftPlant for patients in the Australian market. The brand constitutes three new products for doctors for prescription – HiVolt, Navana, and Greendae.

