Fiberglass Market to Worth USD 18.26 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiberglass market size was valued at USD 12.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 13.15 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 18.26 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Fiberglass is mainly made from thin fibers of glass and used as a reinforcement material or woven layer in several sectors ranging from automotive to construction. Some of the key components that are used to make this material are soda ash, silica sand, and limestone. The material has several beneficial features, such as lightweight nature, great mechanical strength, and high chemical stability. These factors are predicted to accelerate the fiberglass market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Fiberglass Market, 2023-2030."

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE FIBERGLASS MARKET REPORT:

LANXESS (Germany)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

3B - The Fiberglass Comp (Belgium)

Shandong Fiberglass Group Corp (China)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.(CTG) (China)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (China)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (France)

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China)

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Taiwan)

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Knauf Insulation (U.S.)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 18.26 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.58 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 303 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Glass Type

By Product

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Market Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of Insulation Materials to Boost Adoption of Glass Wool Transportation Sector to Increase Product Demand, Driving Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fiberglass-market-102338

Segments:

E-Glass to Gain Traction across Many Industries Due to Its Beneficial Properties

By glass type, the market is segmented into e-glass and specialty. The e-glass segment accounted for the largest fiberglass market share and may maintain its dominance in the future as well. E-glass or electrical glass is being widely used in many industries, such as aerospace, marine, and electronics as it has beneficial properties. These properties include high resistance to vibration & abrasion, great flexibility, lightweight, and exceptional cost-performance balance.

Growing Adoption of Insulation Materials to Boost Adoption of Glass Wool

Based on product, the market is segmented into glass wool, yarn, roving, chopped strands, and others. The glass wool segment dominated the market in 2022 as this material is considered an ideal insulation material that has a wide range of applications in commercial and residential buildings.

Increasing Preference for Zero-Emission and Lightweight Vehicles to Augment Product Use in Transportation Applications

Based on application, the market is segmented into transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, pipe & tank, consumer goods, wind energy, and others. The transportation segment held the biggest market share as governments across the world are increasing their inclination toward lightweight and zero-emission vehicles to achieve their carbon neutrality targets.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Gradual Recovery of Automotive Sector in 2021 Pushed Product Adoption

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the market growth as the sales of automobiles reduced dramatically during this period. The product demand was negatively impacted as well, as automakers were forced to shut down their manufacturing plants for a temporary period. However, in 2021, many countries across the world came together to bring the automotive sector back on track by introducing favorable policies to support the manufacturers. This move boosted the sales of vehicles in 2021, which also had a positive impact on the demand for this material, thereby improving the market progress.

Report Coverage:

The report offers an in-depth study of the market and highlights key areas such as key companies, products, and end-use industries. It also offers important insights into the latest market trends and covers top industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report mentions several aspects contributing to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Transportation Sector to Increase Product Demand, Driving Market Growth

Fiberglass is considered ideal for transportation applications as it is solid, lightweight, provides excellent protection against external elements, and offers great cosmetic finish. It is a popular material in the automotive and wind energy industries as well due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, low weight, and excellent longevity. These properties will drive the product demand as well as the market’s expansion.

However, emission of harmful substances into the environment while producing this material may impede its sales.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Market to Gain Traction due to Growing Construction Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominating position in the global market as the region’s construction sector is expanding at a robust pace. Fiberglass is finding high usage in this industry as it has high thermal and electrical insulation. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are also contributing to this sector’s growth, which is expected to further fuel the product adoption.

North America is also expected to showcase considerable growth in the market as the region’s residential sector is growing at a notable rate every year.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Implement Various Strategies to Expand their Business Operations

The market has several players such as Owens Corning, LANXESS, Shandong Fiberglass Group Corp., 3B - The Fiberglass Company, and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. These companies are focusing on implementing various strategies to boost their business operations and gain a competitive edge.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends- For Major Countries Recent Industry Developments Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fiberglass Market Supply Chain Challenges Challenges & Opportunities in COVID-19 outbreak Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

Global Fiberglass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Glass Type (Value and Volume) E-Glass Specialty By Product (Value and Volume) Glass Wool Yarn Roving Chopped Strands Others By Application (Value and Volume) Transportation Building & Construction Electrical & Electronics Pipe & Tank Consumer Goods Wind Energy Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

April 2023 - Johns Manville reconstructed and restarted a fiberglass furnace, after its routine maintenance, in Slovakia. The teams from Trnava and Johns Manville Technical Center in the U.S. worked together to rebuild the furnace. This furnace rebuild would allow the firm to serve its customers with regional production in Europe.

