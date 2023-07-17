Thermos Bottle Market Size to Worth USD 7.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 4.98% CAGR

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermos bottle market size was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.14 billion in 2023 to USD 7.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled "Thermos Bottle Market, 2023-2030." Individuals essentially use thermos bottles and cups to keep themselves hydrated. Such products are majorly available in different sizes and colors in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.98% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.22 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.93 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 195 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Material

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Thermos Bottle Market Growth Drivers Companies Introduce Innovative Thermos Bottle Products to Drive Market Increased Spending from Consumers Towards Sports and Leisure to Support Market

Report Coverage-

This report covers the synopsis of this market that provides the market analysis, knock of COVID-19, segmentation, drivers, regional insights, competitive landscape, new growth, and presence of achievers in the market. Changes in the market are subjected to demand changes in the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increased Spending from Consumers towards Leisure and Sports to Help Market

Nowadays, consumers are spending more on outdoor and sports leisure products such as water bottles, wearables, backpacks, thermos, shoes, and others will ease the companies’ sales revenues from such products, thereby escalating the market growth. People face health-related issues due to their limited water intake habits. Hence, growing awareness regarding individuals’ health and well-being further helps the product demand globally. However, wide availability and easier consumer accessibility to cheaper bottle products will impact the key companies’ product revenues. Moreover, the frequency of liquid contamination from using stainless steel-based thermos water bottles is anticipated to hamper the thermos bottle market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

Restrictions amid COVID-19 Lockdown to Impact the Impact the Market Growth Negatively

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown regulations in many countries globally hindered product sales from these stores. Moreover, the closure of the companies’ thermos bottle manufacturing sites owing to such restrictions significantly impacted the market growth during the pandemic. Consumers preferred cardboard or glass material-based bottles over single-use plastic-based bottles to mitigate the spreading of coronavirus infection from plastic surfaces. Hence, this offered newer industry growth opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation:-

High Strength and Durability led Stainless Steel Segment to Dominate Market Share

Based on the material, the thermos bottle market share is divided into glass, stainless steel, and plastic. The stainless steel segment holds the biggest market share tensile strength of the stainless steel material, which offers longer life to particular bottles.

The plastic segment is driven by the cost-effectiveness of plastic-based water bottles over other material types.

Commercial Segment to Led the Leading Market Position

On the basis of application, the is bifurcated into household and commercial. The commercial segment holds the largest market share due to noteworthy demand from students and working professionals for thermos water bottles. Moreover, rising consumer inclination towards outdoor activities such as running, hiking, and cycling helps the product demand, thereby driving commercial segmental growth.

Regional Insights-

Due to the Increase in Demand for RTD Liquid Products to Drive the North America Market

Increasing demand for thermos flasks & bottles to store ready-to-drink (RTD) fruit juices, tea, milk products, and coffee. This region is anticipated to hold the subsequent share due to the increasing demand from the U.S. and Canada for RTD liquid products.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow faster for the global thermos water bottle market due to growth in commercial and residential infrastructural settings in India and China. The data provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government of India (GoI) in the fourth quarter of 2020, housing sales in India’s top seven metro cities jumped by 73% over the previous quarter period.

Competitive Landscape-

Partnerships, Mergers, and Business Expansion are the Key Strategies Driving the Market

Nowadays, companies focus on offering feasible-made bottle products to contribute towards environmental maintenance. Moreover, they introduce multiple promotional campaigns to promote their products globally. Thermos LLC. Lifefactory introduced a wide neck vacuum insulated stainless steel baby bottle in the U.S. market.

