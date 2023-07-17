Kids Apparel Market Size to Worth USD 318.34 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.96% CAGR

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kids apparel market size was valued at USD 187.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 198.80 billion in 2023 to reach USD 318.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period.

Social media trends are constantly changing, with more tweens and children entering this space to redefine clothing trends. This scenario has inspired parents to increase their spending on clothes that are not just attractive but comfortable to wear and of high quality. Kids apparel is mostly made of cotton as this fabric is quite comfortable, lightweight, easy to wash, and prevents color fading. These characteristics will fuel the popularity of kids clothing, thereby fueling the kids apparel market growth.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/kids-apparel-market-104630

List of Key Players Profiled in the Kids Apparel Market Report:

Carter’s, Inc. (U.S.)

The Children's Place, Inc. (U.S.)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (Inditex) (Spain)

Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Mothercare plc (U.K.)

Cotton On Group (Australia)

Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Italy)

Burberry (U.K.)

Gerber Childrenswear LLC (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.96% 2030 Value Projection USD 318.34 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 187.29 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 214 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By End-User

By Age Group

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Kids Apparel Market Growth Drivers Growing Number of Newborn Babies to Favor Market Expansion Growing Demand for Branded Apparel to Fuel Market Progress

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/kids-apparel-market-104630

Report Coverage

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the leading segments and recent trends in the market. It also discusses a wide range of driving and restraining factors that have impacted the market’s forecast and impact of COVID-19 on the industry. Additionally, it studies the regional developments and strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Branded Clothes to Boost Market Growth

The rising demand for branded clothes among kids is expected to fuel product adoption. Furthermore, the population of newborn kids is growing at a robust pace every year, thereby fostering the demand for these apparel. Social media trends, such as parents and children wearing identical clothes are gaining significant traction, which is further boosting the sales of fashionable clothes from famous brands. These factors will drive the market growth.

However, constant fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the market progress.

COVID-19 Impact:

Transport and Travel Restrictions Hampered Market Growth During Pandemic

This market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as governments posed several restrictions on transport and travel to prevent the spread of the virus. The sudden rise in COVID-19-positive cases forced many industries to close their operations, thereby affecting industry growth. Furthermore, restrictions on manufacturing created a huge supply chain disruption across the world. However, manufacturers opted for industrial automation, and sanitization methods, decreased their production capacities, and asked their employees to work part-time shifts to continue operations and recover losses. However, the post-COVID-19 phase might elevate the industry’s growth prospects.

Segments:

Casual Clothing Sales to Rise Owing to their High Comfort and Lightweight Nature

Based on product type, the market is segmented into casual, formal, and semi-formal. The casual segment is expected to hold a leading kids apparel market share due to the rising adoption of casual clothes as they are lightweight, comfortable, and offer great comfort.

Rising Birth Rate of Newborn Boys to Boost Product Demand

As per end-user, the market is bifurcated into boys and girls. The boys segment is expected to lead as the birth rate of newborn boys is rising at a notable pace. Many companies are also launching clothing ranges that target the customer pool of newborn boys, further boosting segment growth.

Kids Aged Above 10 Years to Increase their Preference for Stylish & Trendy Apparel

As per age group, the market is divided into below 5 years, 5-10 years, and above 10 years. The above 10 years segment held the largest market share in 2022 as kids in this age group are opting for stylish and trendy clothes from well-known brands. Also, the rising trend of parents and kids wearing identical clothes will help the segment grow.

Offline Segment to Lead Backed by Increasing Offline Stores Globally

Based on distributional channels, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline channel segment is expected to grow significantly as these stores are trying to expand their network to meet the ever-rising demand for baby apparel.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/kids-apparel-market-104630

Regional Insights

Rising Consumer Spending On Children’s Clothing to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the kids apparel market share as the region is witnessing a notable rise in the average spending on children’s clothing. Some of the major reasons for this is the growing disposable income and strong economic development in the region. Other factors, such as rising infant population, improved childcare services in rural & urban areas, and high standard of living are boosting the regional market progress.

The North America market will also showcase strong growth as parents are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the health and safety of their kids. This factor is expected to foster the demand for clothes that are soft and can protect the infant.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Kids Apparel Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Kids Apparel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type (Value) Formal Casual Semi-Formal Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By End User (Value) Boys Girls Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By Age Group (Value) Below 5 Years 5-10 Years Above 10 Years Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/kids-apparel-market-104630

Competitive Landscape

Major Players to Use Various Growth Strategies to Boost Market Presence

The market has a vast presence of leading kids apparel players, such as Nike, Burberry, Carter’s, and many others. These companies are implementing various growth strategies, such as store launches, partnerships, and business expansions to gain a strong competitive edge. They are also formulating various promotion and marketing strategies to boost their market presence.

Key Industry Development

November 2021 – Children’s Place introduced Sugar & Jade, its new tween apparel, accessories & footwear brand, with five apparel and accessory collections.

Read Related Insights:

Baby Apparel Market Size to Worth USD 95.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.69% CAGR

Sports Apparel Market to Hit USD 271.77 Billion by 2030 | with a CAGR 4.24%

Handbag Market Size to Reach USD 78.46 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 6.7%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter