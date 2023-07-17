English Finnish

17 JULY 2023



Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2024



Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2023 on Tuesday, 13 February 2024.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2024 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2024

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024

Interim Report January-September 2024 Thursday, 25 April 2024

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Tuesday, 29 October 2024



The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2023 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2024.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.



Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

