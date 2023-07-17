Global Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market Research Report 2023-2028: Guarding Against Data Breaches - CIEM Solutions Revolutionizing Cloud Permissions and Access Control

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market by Offering (Solution, Professional Services), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, Telecommunications, IT and ITeS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CIEM market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.2%

The growth of the CIEM market is driven by factors such as increased speed and flexibility to innovate for DevOps are fueling the demand for CIEM.

By offering, the solution segment holds the largest market size.

CIEM solutions provide IT and security organizations with control over cloud permissions and visibility into entitlements. CIEM solutions apply consistent security policies across all cloud platforms by enforcing the least privileged access. It provides visibility into the permissions and activities of all identities in a cloud environment.

With CIEM, admins can quickly identify who is accessing specific cloud resources or services and when they access them. Hence, CIEM solutions help organizations guard against data breaches, malicious attacks, and the risks of excessive cloud permissions.

By vertical, BFSI vertical holds the largest market size.

CIEM solutions help banks manage user identities, enforce access controls, and monitor user activity to detect and respond to potential security threats. CyberArk, Zscaler, Check Point, CrowdStrike, SailPoint, Ermetic, Saviynt, SSH, Orca Security, Authomize, One Identity, StrongDM, and senhasegura are some of the key vendors in the CIEM market space.

Financial institutions must ensure configuring and implementing an efficient cybersecurity strategy for protecting customers' data and key applications while holding to regulatory compliance. Hence, there will be increasing demand for CIEM solutions in the upcoming years to ensure the security of the cloud.

By region, the Asia Pacific segment registered the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific constitutes thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the CIEM market.

During COVID-19, cloud technology has supported global supply chains and remote working. Cloud platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and other domestic cloud computing companies across the region have enhanced their cloud offerings to support start-up companies. Increasing digitalization and extending cyberattacks fuel the adoption of CIEM solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increase in Government Investments for Cloud Adoption to Drive Market

Solution Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Europe to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Proper Management of Identities, Access, and Privileges

Maintains Visibility and Ensures Compliance Across Multiple Cloud Infrastructure

Increased Speed and Flexibility to Innovate for DevOps

Restraints

Lack of Awareness of Cloud Resources, Cloud Security Architecture, and Strategy

Limited Technical Skilled Expertise to Implement Ciem

Opportunities

Leverage Advanced Techniques to Recommend Least Privileges for Specific Work

Challenges

High Initial Investment

Transitory Nature of Cloud

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Ing Used One Identity Solutions to Ensure Its Identity Governance Was Robust

Case Study 2: Rapid7 Solution Enables Continuous Multi-Cloud Security and Compliance for Costar During Merger and Acquisition Processes

Case Study 3: Fortune 50 Technology Adopted Sailpoint's Identitynow Platform and Ai-Driven Identity Security Capabilities

Case Study 4: Cyberark Identity Security Platform Helped Healthfirst Reinforce Identity Protection

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

General Data Protection Regulation

California Consumer Privacy Act

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

International Organization for Standardization Standard 27001

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Impact of Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management on Adjacent Technologies

Ai/Ml

Big Data Analytics

Iot

Devsecops

Company Profiles

Key Players

Microsoft

Cyberark

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point

Zscaler

Beyondtrust

Rapid7

Crowdstrike

Sailpoint

Saviynt

Orca Security

Other Players

Empowerid

Senhasegura

Sysdig

Nextlabs

Britive

Strongdm

Solvo

Ermetic

One Identity

Authomize

Sonrai Security

Radware

Securends

Ssh Communications Security

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60zm1i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment