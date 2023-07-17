$43.5+ Billion Surfactants Market - Global Forecast to 2028: Featuring BASF, Dow, Clariant, Evonik Industries & More

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-ionic, Cationic & Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the surfactants market is estimated to grow from USD 43.5 billion in 2022 to USD 57.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The rising demand from the personal care industry is also driving the demand for surfactants. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies to improve the quality of surfactants.

Non-ionic surfactants are expected to be the fastest-growing type of the surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The non-ionic surfactants type segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. Synthetic oil has several benefits such as compatibility with a wide range of chemicals, more stability than other types of surfactants, excellent emulsification, and low toxicity. Therefore, due to its benefits, these surfactants are widely used in personal care, industrial, and food & beverage applications.

Asia Pacific is the largest and projected to be the fastest growing region for the surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to the increasing population and improving living standards the need for surfactants in personal care, home care, and Industrial & institutional cleaning is increased in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, the surfactants market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the accessibility of raw materials and rapid industrialization will promote demand for the surfactant market.

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kao Corporation (Japan), Ashland Inc. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), and among others.

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Trends Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem / Market Map

6.6 Case Studies

6.7 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape

6.8 Trade Data

6.9 Key Conferences & Events In 2023-2024

6.10 Pricing Analysis

6.11 Patent Analysis

7 Surfactants Market, By Substrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic Surfactants

7.3 Bio-Based Surfactants

8 Surfactants Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Anionic Surfactants

8.3 Non-ionic Surfactants

8.4 Cationic Surfactants

8.5 Amphoteric Surfactants

9 Surfactants Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Home Care

9.3 Personal Care

9.4 Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning

9.5 Elastomers & Plastics

9.6 Oilfield Chemicals

9.7 Agrochemicals

9.8 Food & Beverage

9.9 Others

10 Surfactants Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players' Strategies

11.3 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2022

11.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2022

11.5 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players, 2018-2022

11.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

11.8 Start-Up/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant

11.9 Competitive Benchmarking

11.10 Competitive Situation & Trends

Companies Mentioned:

3M Company

Aarti Industries Limited

Adeka Corporation

AK Chem Tech Co., Ltd.

Alzo International Inc.

Arkema

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Cepsa

Clariant AG

Colonial Chemical, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Dow Inc.

Enaspol A.S.

EOC Group

Evonik Industries AG

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Innospec Inc.

Kao Corporation

KLK Oleo

Lankem Ltd

Nouryon

PCC Group

Pilot Chemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Sasol Limited

Sialco Materials Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Stepan Company

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Taiwan NJC Corporation, Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Unger Fabrikker AS



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $57.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

