$43.5+ Billion Surfactants Market - Global Forecast to 2028: Featuring BASF, Dow, Clariant, Evonik Industries & More

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-ionic, Cationic & Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of value, the surfactants market is estimated to grow from USD 43.5 billion in 2022 to USD 57.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The rising demand from the personal care industry is also driving the demand for surfactants. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies to improve the quality of surfactants.
Non-ionic surfactants are expected to be the fastest-growing type of the surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
The non-ionic surfactants type segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. Synthetic oil has several benefits such as compatibility with a wide range of chemicals, more stability than other types of surfactants, excellent emulsification, and low toxicity. Therefore, due to its benefits, these surfactants are widely used in personal care, industrial, and food & beverage applications.
Asia Pacific is the largest and projected to be the fastest growing region for the surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period
Due to the increasing population and improving living standards the need for surfactants in personal care, home care, and Industrial & institutional cleaning is increased in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, the surfactants market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the accessibility of raw materials and rapid industrialization will promote demand for the surfactant market.
The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kao Corporation (Japan), Ashland Inc. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), and among others.
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.4 Trends Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem / Market Map
6.6 Case Studies
6.7 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape
6.8 Trade Data
6.9 Key Conferences & Events In 2023-2024
6.10 Pricing Analysis
6.11 Patent Analysis
7 Surfactants Market, By Substrate
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Synthetic Surfactants
7.3 Bio-Based Surfactants
8 Surfactants Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Anionic Surfactants
8.3 Non-ionic Surfactants
8.4 Cationic Surfactants
8.5 Amphoteric Surfactants
9 Surfactants Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Home Care
9.3 Personal Care
9.4 Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning
9.5 Elastomers & Plastics
9.6 Oilfield Chemicals
9.7 Agrochemicals
9.8 Food & Beverage
9.9 Others
10 Surfactants Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players' Strategies
11.3 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2022
11.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2022
11.5 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players, 2018-2022
11.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
11.8 Start-Up/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant
11.9 Competitive Benchmarking
11.10 Competitive Situation & Trends
Companies Mentioned:
- 3M Company
- Aarti Industries Limited
- Adeka Corporation
- AK Chem Tech Co., Ltd.
- Alzo International Inc.
- Arkema
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Cepsa
- Clariant AG
- Colonial Chemical, Inc.
- Croda International Plc
- Dow Inc.
- Enaspol A.S.
- EOC Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- Innospec Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- KLK Oleo
- Lankem Ltd
- Nouryon
- PCC Group
- Pilot Chemical Company
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.
- Sasol Limited
- Sialco Materials Ltd
- Solvay S.A.
- Stepan Company
- Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
- Taiwan NJC Corporation, Ltd.
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Unger Fabrikker AS
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|246
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$43.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$57.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
