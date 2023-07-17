Global Whiskey Market Overview Report 2023-2028: Craft Distilleries and Innovation - Unleashing the Power of Tradition and Experimentation in the $125+ Billion Market

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Whiskey Market Overview, 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global whiskey market market is anticipated to reach USD 127.53 billion in size by 2028, up from USD 88.85 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a 6.34% CAGR by 2023-28.

Beyond its complex flavours and fragrances, Whiskey has assimilated into culture, participating in social gatherings, celebrations, and rituals. It has the capacity to arouse nostalgia, start a discussion, and generate enduring memories.

Worldwide demand for Whiskey spans a wide range of tastes, from conventional and time-tested classics to daring and avant-garde expressions that push the frontier of what is conceivable. In this vibrant and dynamic environment, Whiskey collectors, connoisseurs, and aficionados hunt down the rarest and most valuable bottles, attend Whiskey tastings and festivals, and have vigorous debates over the relative merits of various distilleries, cask types, and ageing processes.

Knowledge is highly valued in this field, and the appreciation of Whiskey goes far beyond simple consumption. As the global Whiskey market continues to evolve, new trends emerge, showcasing the intersection of tradition and experimentation. Craft distilleries gain momentum, offering unique expressions that captivate the palates of Whiskey lovers seeking innovation and individuality.



Asia-Pacific has emerged as a prominent region for Whiskey consumption, captivating the global market with its growing affinity for the spirit. Led by India, known for its meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a remarkable surge in Whiskey appreciation.

Japanese whiskies, with their impeccable quality, refined flavours, and dedication to traditional distillation methods, have garnered international acclaim, challenging the longstanding dominance of Scotch Whiskey. Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, Pernod Ricard, The Brown-Forman Corporation, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd., The Edrington Group, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Constellation Brands, and La Martiniquaise are the major players in the global Whiskey market.



At the global level, Scotch Whiskey stands out as the most preferred Whiskey type among consumers. Renowned for its rich history, meticulous production processes, and distinctive flavour profiles, Scotch Whiskey has captured the hearts of Whiskey enthusiasts worldwide. Whiskey enthusiasts worldwide are increasingly drawn to flavoured expressions that offer unique and enticing flavour profiles. These flavoured whiskies add complexity and diversity to the Whiskey market, appealing to a wide range of palates and preferences.

Non-flavoured whiskies still maintain a strong presence, but the global market's growing inclination towards flavoured whiskies highlights the evolving tastes and adventurous nature of consumers. On-trade and off-trade channels make up the Whiskey distribution networks on the international market. Off-trade channels are retail locations where customers can buy Whiskey to be enjoyed at home, whereas on-trade channels are places where Whiskey is drank on-site. Whiskey is readily available to customers in a variety of settings, appealing to their preferences, occasions, and consumption habits, thanks to the mix of on-trade and off-trade channels.



The preference for premium, high-end premium, and super premium whiskies on the global market is a reflection of consumers' quest for the best whiskies the world has to offer, their appreciation of great craftsmanship, and their desire for memorable experiences. Due to its intricate flavours, distinctive aromas, and other distinctive qualities, Whiskey is the most popular form of liquor worldwide.

Although the demand for alcohol-free substitutes has been growing, traditional Whiskey still reigns supreme due to its distinctive flavours, cultural value, and ceremonial enjoyment. Due to health-conscious consumers or those who want alcohol-free options, non-alcoholic alternatives are becoming more and more popular.

Whiskies that have been aged for more than 12 years are valued for their complexity, depth of flavour, and maturity as a whole. Whiskies between the ages of 12 and 18 are sought after by connoisseurs who value the ideal harmony between vibrant youth and sophisticated ageing. Whiskies that are less than 12 years old are more often chosen as daily libations.



The global Whiskey market is subject to a range of government regulations and oversight by various authorities and certifications. In Scotland, the Scotch Whiskey Association (SWA) and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) govern the production, labelling, and importation of Whiskey. Additionally, certifications such as the Kosher and Organic certifications provide assurance to consumers regarding the adherence to specific religious or organic standards.

These regulations, authorities, and certifications help maintain the standards and reputation of the Whiskey market globally, ensuring transparency, consumer trust, and the consistent delivery of high-quality products. The global Whiskey market is home to a variety of events and expos that bring together Whiskey enthusiasts, industry professionals, and connoisseurs from around the world.

These include Whiskey Live, WhiskeyFest, the International Whiskey Competition, the World Whiskies Awards, and Whiskey-themed cruises, tours, and tastings. These events provide an avenue for discovering new brands and expressions, as well as fostering a sense of community, celebration, and shared passion.



Competitive Landscape

Competitive Dashboard

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

Porter's Five Forces

Company Profiles

Diageo plc Company Snapshot Company Overview Financial Highlights Geographic Insights Business Segment & Performance Product Portfolio Key Executives Strategic Moves & Developments

The Edrington Group Ltd.

Brown-Forman Corporation

Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Bacardi Limited

Suntory Holdings Limited

Pernod Ricard SA

Remy Cointreau

Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc.

Considered in this report:

Geography: Global

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Regional covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Aspects covered in this report:

Global Whiskey market with its value and forecast along with its segments

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Grain Type

Malt/ Barley Whiskey

Wheat Whiskey

Rye Whiskey

Corn Whiskey

Blended Whiskey

Others

By Type

Scotch Whiskey

American Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

Canadian Whiskey

Japanese Whiskey

Others

By Quality

Premium

High-End Premium

Super Premium

By Beverage Type

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

By Flavor

Non-Flavored

Flavored

By Distribution Channel

Off Trade

On Trade

By Off Trade Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Liquor Stores

Online Stores

Others

By On Trade Distribution Channel

Hotels, Restaurants & Bars

Others

By Age of Whiskey

Below 12 Years

12 to 18 Years

Above 18 Years

