2023 Trend Opportunity Profile Series - Retail Reveals Key Transformative Trends and Business Opportunities

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series - Retail" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service consists of Trend Opportunity Profiles that cover the global aspects of retail services, featuring the most upcoming trends that cater to the retail industry. In addition, the study describes the opportunities for several sectors, such as FMCG, retail, ICT, business, and financial services.

Trend Opportunity Profiles Series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid- to long-term trends transforming their business' growth environment on an ongoing basis.

This study offers a set of transformative trends that will lead the future development of the retail industry, guide organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggest opportunities from the upcoming new business models that will enable growth.

This report gives an overview of innovative subjects such as community commerce, deferred payments, digital native vertical brands, emotionally augmented autonomous agents, hybrid shopping, re-commerce platforms, and NFTs in the metaverse.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Community Commerce

Deferred Payments

Digitally Native Vertical Brands (DNVBs)

Emotionally Augmented Autonomous Agents

Hybrid Shopping

Re-commerce Platforms

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the Metaverse

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhrorf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.