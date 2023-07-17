Mobile Cranes Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements and Infrastructure Initiatives

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Cranes Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile cranes market is poised for significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2023. The market, valued at $14.75 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $15.62 billion in 2023, according to this latest report.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the mobile cranes industry, including market size, regional shares, key players, market segments, trends, and opportunities.

Mobile cranes, which consist of truck-mounted cranes, trailer-mounted cranes, and crawler cranes, are versatile hydraulic cranes used for lifting, lowering, and horizontal movement of heavy objects. They find extensive applications in construction, mining, utilities, manufacturing, transportation, shipping, and the oil and gas sector. Due to their ease of transportation, mobile cranes are increasingly preferred by construction businesses as a cost-effective rental alternative.

One of the key trends in the mobile cranes market is the adoption of technological advancements by major industry players. For example, Terex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of lifting and material-handling equipment, recently launched the T-Link Telematics platform, which provides real-time data for enhanced crane performance and maintenance optimization. Such innovations are driving the growth of the mobile cranes market.

Furthermore, government initiatives worldwide aimed at infrastructure development are expected to propel market growth. Governments are encouraging construction activities, which frequently rely on mobile cranes for building construction and the installation of large equipment. For instance, the Saudi Arabia government unveiled plans for a 100-mile belt of walkable, zero-energy communities, driving the demand for mobile cranes.

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for mobile cranes in 2022, with notable growth expected in countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Companies Covered in the Report:

Terex Corporation Kobelco Construction Machinery Company Limited Palfinger AG Bauer AG SANY Group Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science And Technology Company Limited Manitowoc Company Inc. Manitex Inc. Liebherr Group Kato Works Company Limited Tadano Limited XCMG Group Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited Cargotec Corporation LiuGong Machinery Company Limited

The comprehensive mobile cranes market report equips industry stakeholders with essential insights and analysis to make informed business decisions. It offers a global perspective, covering 50+ geographies, and provides detailed information on market size, trends, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. The report also addresses the impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and inflation on market dynamics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.62 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Mobile Cranes Market Characteristics Mobile Cranes Market Trends And Strategies Mobile Cranes Market - Macro Economic Scenario Mobile Cranes Market Size And Growth Mobile Cranes Market Segmentation Mobile Cranes Market Regional And Country Analysis Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Mobile Cranes Market Mobile Cranes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

