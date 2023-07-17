U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market 2023 to 2030: Benefits of Medigap Insurance & Technological Advancements Drives Growth

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Demographic (Individuals Aged 65 Or Older, Individuals Aged Under 65 With An Eligible Disability), By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period, reaching a size of USD 39.26 billion by 2030. Technological advancements, including insurtech and online platforms, are expected to drive significant market growth. However, limited awareness among individuals remains a challenge.

Key Market Highlights:

Individuals aged 65 or over dominated the market in 2022, accounting for the highest market share.

The individuals aged under 65 with an eligible disability segment are expected to experience significant growth.

The agents segment held the highest market share in 2022, reflecting maximum sales through this sales channel.

Online sales through websites are witnessing substantial growth.

The South U.S. region dominated the market due to a widespread insured population.

The West region is expected to undergo maximum growth, driven by increased healthcare spending.

These findings are part of a comprehensive report on the U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance market, highlighting key market segments, sales channels, and regional analysis.

About the Report:

The U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market report provides comprehensive analysis and forecasts for the industry. It covers key market segments, sales channels, and regional analysis. The report also highlights the impact of technological advancements and challenges in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing Sales Channel for Insurance

3.4.1.2. High Healthcare Costs

3.4.1.3. Benefits of Medigap insurance

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of Awareness about the Medigap Insurance

3.5. U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance: Demographic Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Demographic Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market by Demographic Outlook

4.5. Market Demographic & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

Chapter 5. U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Sales Channel Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market by Sales Channel Outlook

5.5. Market Sales Channel & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

Chapter 6. U.S. Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2022

6.5. Market Service, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

6.6. U.S.

6.6.1. Northeast

6.6.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.6.1.2. Connecticut

6.6.1.3. Massachusetts

6.6.1.4. Pennsylvania

6.6.1.5. New Jersey

6.6.1.6. New York

6.6.1.7. Others (Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)

6.6.2. Midwest

6.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.6.2.2. Illinois

6.6.2.3. Indiana

6.6.2.4. Michigan

6.6.2.5. Ohio

6.6.2.6. Wisconsin

6.6.2.7. Iowa

6.6.2.8. Minnesota

6.6.2.9. Missouri

6.6.2.10. Others (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota)

6.6.3. South

6.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.6.3.2. Florida

6.6.3.3. Georgia

6.6.3.4. Maryland

6.6.3.5. North Carolina

6.6.3.6. South Carolina

6.6.3.7. Virginia

6.6.3.8. Alabama

6.6.3.9. Kentucky

6.6.3.10. Tennessee

6.6.3.11. Louisiana

6.6.3.12. Texas

6.6.3.13. Others (Delaware, West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma)

6.6.4. West

6.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.6.4.2. Arizona

6.6.4.3. Colorado

6.6.4.4. Nevada

6.6.4.5. California

6.6.4.6. Oregon

6.6.4.7. Washington

6.6.4.8. Others (Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Cigna Health & Life Insurance Company

Anthem Blue Cross

United Healthcare Insurance Company

Mutual of Omaha

Humana

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

National Health Insurance Company

United American Insurance Company

Washington National Insurance Company

Everence Association, Inc.





