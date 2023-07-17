Filler Masterbatch Global Market Report 2023: Surge in Demand from Plastics and Automotive Sectors

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Filler Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Carrier Polymers (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), By Application (Injection & Blow Molding, Films & Sheets), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global filler masterbatch market is on track for significant growth, with projections indicating a market size of USD 606.90 million by 2030. According to the latest industry report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. The rising demand for filler masterbatches from the plastics industry, particularly in the automotive sector for weight reduction purposes, is a major driver behind this growth.

The packaging and automotive sectors are key areas where filler masterbatch finds extensive application. In packaging, it significantly enhances the stiffness, impact resistance, and dimensional stability of plastic, making it ideal for demanding packaging applications such as bags, films, and containers. In the automotive industry, filler masterbatch is utilized in the production of interior trim, door panels, and dashboards, improving the mechanical properties of plastics and enhancing their resistance to impact, abrasion, and heat.

However, the filler masterbatch industry may face challenges due to increasing environmental concerns. Inappropriate plastic disposal adversely affects soil microbial activity, groundwater pollution, and decomposition rates. Moreover, the release of carcinogenic chemicals during plastic disposal poses health risks to various forms of life. To address these issues, governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have implemented stringent regulations, which could potentially impact the industry's growth throughout the forecast period.

Some noteworthy regulations include the Recycling Regulations for Plastic Packaging in the U.S. established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act, 2021 proposed by the U.S. government. Additionally, the European Union (EU) has set ambitious targets to reduce plastic packaging waste by 2030. Compliance with these regulations will be a key consideration for the filler masterbatch industry moving forward.

As the global demand for filler masterbatch continues to rise, industry players must navigate the evolving regulatory landscape while capitalizing on opportunities within the plastics and automotive sectors. The anticipated growth and challenges in the filler masterbatch market make it an industry to closely monitor in the coming years.

Market Report Highlights:

Polyethylene as a carrier polymer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a high growth rate of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. Its advantages, including higher transparency, lower processing temperature, increased flexibility, and higher toughness, make it an ideal choice for manufacturing companies.

The Films & Sheets application is predicted to witness the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. This can be attributed to its increasing usage in the production of high-quality, heavy-duty polyethylene bags.

The Packaging end-use segment is estimated to experience a high growth rate of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the growing demand for various sub-packaging areas, especially in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil.

The consumer goods segment is also expected to present significant growth prospects among other end-uses of filler masterbatch in the global market over the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for various consumer products such as hand sanitizers, toothbrushes, and other hygiene products.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a high CAGR of 7.5% in the global filler masterbatch industry during the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the overall expansion of end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, and plastic manufacturing, along with a significant presence of filler masterbatch manufacturers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $346.54 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $606.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Filler Masterbatch: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Masterbatch Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Injection Molding

3.4.2 Extrusion

3.4.3 Blown film

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.5.2 Safety

3.5.2.1 First-Aid Measures

3.5.2.2 Fire-Fighting Measures

3.5.3 SGS- Test Report

3.5.4 British Standard BS OHSAS 18001:2007

3.5.5 European Commission - Health and Consumers Directorate (General)

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Plastics in Packaging Industry

3.6.1.2 Growing replacement of metals by plastics

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Stringent Environment regulations

3.7 Market Business Environment Analysis

Chapter 4 Filler Masterbatch Market: Carrier Polymer Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Carrier Polymer Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 5 Filler Masterbatch Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 6 Filler Masterbatch Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 7 Filler Masterbatch Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



