European Voice of Customer In-car Services and Features Survey 2023: Hear from Over 2,000 Decision Makers/Key Influencers from 5 Major European Countries

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Survey - European In-car Services and Features" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Voice of Customer survey on in-car services and features in Europe explores customer usage of in-car services, features on demand, over-the-air updates, connected services, and payment options by vehicle segment type.

Pandemic-induced market challenges are spurring innovation and progress toward safer and more convenient solutions, particularly in Europe's connected automotive industry, where emerging use cases are shaping a new normal for consumers.

The panel-based study involving 2,054 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services from 5 major European countries highlights the advantages of connected car services, including improved safety, convenience, and efficiency for drivers.

Data insights from this study can help businesses make informed decisions regarding investments in developing and integrating connected car services and uncover insights into potential revenue streams in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Findings

Key Objectives of this Study

Key Findings

2 Industry Overview

Technology Pre-requisites for On-demand Features

Automotive Marketplace Segmentation

In-car Marketplace as a Concept

In-car Marketplace Use Cases

In-car Marketplace Applications

Key Business Models for In-vehicle Feature on Demand Payments

Industry Executive Views on Features on Demand

Features on Demand Access Types and Delivery

Case Study - Mercedes Me

3 Research Methodology and Sample

Research Methodology

European Markets in Scope (G5)

Data Weighting and Aggregation

Respondent Profile

Respondent Profile - Demographics

Respondent Profile - Vehicle Ownership and Mileage

4 Customer Profiling - Current and Future Vehicles

Customer Preference - Powertrain

Current Level of Vehicle Digitalization

In-vehicle Connectivity Services/Functions with SIM Card

Willingness to Pay for Basic Internet Connectivity Package by Country

Willingness to Pay for Basic Internet Connectivity Package by Segment

Preferred Payment Method for OTA Feature Updates by Country

Preferred Payment Method for OTA Feature Updates by Segment

Preferred Payment Mode for OTA Functionality by Country

In-car Activities by Consumers

Consumers' In-car Entertainment Preferences by Country

Consumers' Preference for New In-car Technology

Importance of New Technology by Segment

Driver Opinions on Vehicle Subscriptions by Country

5 In-car Marketplace

Respondent Preferences - In-car Retail

Interest in Using Retail On-demand Services and Features by Country

Expected In-Vehicle Marketplaces by Country

Desired Products or Services in Marketplaces by Country

6 Features on Demand - Consumer Perspectives

Features on Demand - Survey Introduction

Interest in Purchasing the Following 25 Features on Demand

Willingness to Pay for New Features/Functionalities by Country

Consumer Sentiment Toward In-vehicle Features

Willingness to Pay for Different In-vehicle Features

Customer Sentiment about Transferring Features to a New Car

Interest in Purchasing Features on Demand for Next Car

Willingness to Pay for Features on Demand

Interest in Features on Demand by Country

Interest in Features on Demand by Vehicle Ownership

Interest in Features on Demand by Engine Type and Annual Mileage

Interest in Features on Demand by Demographics

Preference in Opting for Features on Demand Subscriptions by Car Segment

Preference in Opting for Features on Demand Subscriptions by Country

Perceptions About In-vehicle Functionalities

7 Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

Price Points Tested

Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

Features on Demand Price Elasticity of Demand

Interested in Purchasing - Powertrain Upgrades

Interested in Purchasing - Range Extension for EVs

Interested in Purchasing - Connected Mapping

Interested in Purchasing - Voice Assistant with Enhanced Capability

Interested in Purchasing - Remote Features Services via Smartphone App

Interested in Purchasing - Remote Parking Via App

Interested in Purchasing - Autopilot Technology

Interested in Purchasing - Connected Radio (IP-supported Radio)

Interested in Purchasing - IMAX Audio/Cinema Experience

Interested in Purchasing - Winter Comfort Package

Interested in Purchasing - Noise Reduction Technology

Interested in Purchasing - On-demand Driver Drowsiness/Distraction

Driving Features - Willingness to Pay

Convenience Features - Willingness to Pay

Willingness to Pay - Assisted/Automated Driving Features

Willingness to Pay - Audio/Entertainment Features

Willingness to Pay - Comfort

Willingness to Pay - Productivity Features

Willingness to Pay - Health/Wellness Features

8 Preferred User Interfaces

Control Options to Interact with Features on Demand by Country

Control Options to Interact with Features on Demand by Segment

Preferred Brands for Voice Assistance by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m804x4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.