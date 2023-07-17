European Voice of Customer In-car Services and Features Survey 2023: Hear from Over 2,000 Decision Makers/Key Influencers from 5 Major European Countries

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Survey - European In-car Services and Features" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Voice of Customer survey on in-car services and features in Europe explores customer usage of in-car services, features on demand, over-the-air updates, connected services, and payment options by vehicle segment type.
Pandemic-induced market challenges are spurring innovation and progress toward safer and more convenient solutions, particularly in Europe's connected automotive industry, where emerging use cases are shaping a new normal for consumers.
The panel-based study involving 2,054 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services from 5 major European countries highlights the advantages of connected car services, including improved safety, convenience, and efficiency for drivers.
Data insights from this study can help businesses make informed decisions regarding investments in developing and integrating connected car services and uncover insights into potential revenue streams in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Findings
- Key Objectives of this Study
- Key Findings
2 Industry Overview
- Technology Pre-requisites for On-demand Features
- Automotive Marketplace Segmentation
- In-car Marketplace as a Concept
- In-car Marketplace Use Cases
- In-car Marketplace Applications
- Key Business Models for In-vehicle Feature on Demand Payments
- Industry Executive Views on Features on Demand
- Features on Demand Access Types and Delivery
- Case Study - Mercedes Me
3 Research Methodology and Sample
- Research Methodology
- European Markets in Scope (G5)
- Data Weighting and Aggregation
- Respondent Profile
- Respondent Profile - Demographics
- Respondent Profile - Vehicle Ownership and Mileage
4 Customer Profiling - Current and Future Vehicles
- Customer Preference - Powertrain
- Current Level of Vehicle Digitalization
- In-vehicle Connectivity Services/Functions with SIM Card
- Willingness to Pay for Basic Internet Connectivity Package by Country
- Willingness to Pay for Basic Internet Connectivity Package by Segment
- Preferred Payment Method for OTA Feature Updates by Country
- Preferred Payment Method for OTA Feature Updates by Segment
- Preferred Payment Mode for OTA Functionality by Country
- In-car Activities by Consumers
- Consumers' In-car Entertainment Preferences by Country
- Consumers' Preference for New In-car Technology
- Importance of New Technology by Segment
- Driver Opinions on Vehicle Subscriptions by Country
5 In-car Marketplace
- Respondent Preferences - In-car Retail
- Interest in Using Retail On-demand Services and Features by Country
- Expected In-Vehicle Marketplaces by Country
- Desired Products or Services in Marketplaces by Country
6 Features on Demand - Consumer Perspectives
- Features on Demand - Survey Introduction
- Interest in Purchasing the Following 25 Features on Demand
- Willingness to Pay for New Features/Functionalities by Country
- Consumer Sentiment Toward In-vehicle Features
- Willingness to Pay for Different In-vehicle Features
- Customer Sentiment about Transferring Features to a New Car
- Interest in Purchasing Features on Demand for Next Car
- Willingness to Pay for Features on Demand
- Interest in Features on Demand by Country
- Interest in Features on Demand by Vehicle Ownership
- Interest in Features on Demand by Engine Type and Annual Mileage
- Interest in Features on Demand by Demographics
- Preference in Opting for Features on Demand Subscriptions by Car Segment
- Preference in Opting for Features on Demand Subscriptions by Country
- Perceptions About In-vehicle Functionalities
7 Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand
- Price Points Tested
- Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand
- Features on Demand Price Elasticity of Demand
- Interested in Purchasing - Powertrain Upgrades
- Interested in Purchasing - Range Extension for EVs
- Interested in Purchasing - Connected Mapping
- Interested in Purchasing - Voice Assistant with Enhanced Capability
- Interested in Purchasing - Remote Features Services via Smartphone App
- Interested in Purchasing - Remote Parking Via App
- Interested in Purchasing - Autopilot Technology
- Interested in Purchasing - Connected Radio (IP-supported Radio)
- Interested in Purchasing - IMAX Audio/Cinema Experience
- Interested in Purchasing - Winter Comfort Package
- Interested in Purchasing - Noise Reduction Technology
- Interested in Purchasing - On-demand Driver Drowsiness/Distraction
- Driving Features - Willingness to Pay
- Convenience Features - Willingness to Pay
- Willingness to Pay - Assisted/Automated Driving Features
- Willingness to Pay - Audio/Entertainment Features
- Willingness to Pay - Comfort
- Willingness to Pay - Productivity Features
- Willingness to Pay - Health/Wellness Features
8 Preferred User Interfaces
- Control Options to Interact with Features on Demand by Country
- Control Options to Interact with Features on Demand by Segment
- Preferred Brands for Voice Assistance by Country
